How to Watch Buffalo vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots a jumper over Kent State Golden Flashes guard Sincere Carry (3) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (19-9, 13-5 MAC) will look to continue a five-game road win streak when they visit the Kent State Golden Flashes (20-9, 15-4 MAC) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kent State vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kent State vs. Buffalo

The 71.3 points per game the Golden Flashes score are the same as the Bulls give up.

The Bulls' 80.9 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 64.1 the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.

The Golden Flashes make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

The Bulls are shooting 45.7% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 40.2% the Golden Flashes' opponents have shot this season.

Kent State Players to Watch

Malique Jacobs puts up a team-best 7.6 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's posting 11.9 points and 3.1 assists, shooting 39.1% from the field.

Justyn Hamilton is putting up 8.3 points, 0.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.

Giovanni Santiago averages 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Tervell Beck averages 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field.

Buffalo Players to Watch