How to Watch Buffalo vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots a jumper over Kent State Golden Flashes guard Sincere Carry (3) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (19-9, 13-5 MAC) will look to continue a five-game road win streak when they visit the Kent State Golden Flashes (20-9, 15-4 MAC) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kent State vs. Buffalo

  • Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kent State vs. Buffalo

  • The 71.3 points per game the Golden Flashes score are the same as the Bulls give up.
  • The Bulls' 80.9 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 64.1 the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Flashes make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • The Bulls are shooting 45.7% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 40.2% the Golden Flashes' opponents have shot this season.

Kent State Players to Watch

  • Malique Jacobs puts up a team-best 7.6 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's posting 11.9 points and 3.1 assists, shooting 39.1% from the field.
  • Justyn Hamilton is putting up 8.3 points, 0.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Giovanni Santiago averages 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Tervell Beck averages 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field.

Buffalo Players to Watch

  • Jeenathan Williams paces the Bulls in scoring (19.2 points per game), and averages 5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Ronaldo Segu is No. 1 on the Bulls in assists (5.3 per game), and puts up 15.3 points and 3.1 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Josh Mballa is posting a team-best 8.8 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 13.6 points and 1.1 assists, making 50% of his shots from the field.
  • Maceo Jack is putting up 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
  • The Bulls receive 8.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from David Skogman.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Buffalo at Kent State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
