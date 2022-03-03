How to Watch Buffalo vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Bulls (19-9, 13-5 MAC) will look to continue a five-game road win streak when they visit the Kent State Golden Flashes (20-9, 15-4 MAC) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kent State vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
- Arena: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
Key Stats for Kent State vs. Buffalo
- The 71.3 points per game the Golden Flashes score are the same as the Bulls give up.
- The Bulls' 80.9 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 64.1 the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
- The Golden Flashes make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- The Bulls are shooting 45.7% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 40.2% the Golden Flashes' opponents have shot this season.
Kent State Players to Watch
- Malique Jacobs puts up a team-best 7.6 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's posting 11.9 points and 3.1 assists, shooting 39.1% from the field.
- Justyn Hamilton is putting up 8.3 points, 0.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.
- Giovanni Santiago averages 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Tervell Beck averages 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field.
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Jeenathan Williams paces the Bulls in scoring (19.2 points per game), and averages 5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Ronaldo Segu is No. 1 on the Bulls in assists (5.3 per game), and puts up 15.3 points and 3.1 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Josh Mballa is posting a team-best 8.8 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 13.6 points and 1.1 assists, making 50% of his shots from the field.
- Maceo Jack is putting up 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
- The Bulls receive 8.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from David Skogman.
How To Watch
March
4
2022
Buffalo at Kent State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
