Buffalo vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) take on the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Crisler Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-12.5
153.5 points
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Buffalo
- Last year, the Wolverines put up 75.8 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 72.9 the Bulls allowed.
- The Bulls' 81.4 points per game last year were 16.3 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines allowed to opponents.
- The Wolverines made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- The Bulls shot at a 46.1% rate from the field last season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Wolverines averaged.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner put up 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game last season, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Hunter Dickinson led his squad in both points (14.1) and rebounds (7.4) per game last season, and also put up 0.9 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.3 steals and 1.4 blocks.
- Isaiah Livers averaged 10.8 points, 1.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest last year.
- Mike Smith was tops on the Wolverines at 5.3 assists per contest last year, while also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 9 points.
- Eli Brooks put up 9.5 points, 3.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game last season.
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Jeenathan Williams averaged 17.5 points per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season.
- Josh Mballa averaged 10.8 boards per game and Ronaldo Segu dished out 4.3 assists per game.
- Segu made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Mballa and Jayvon Graves were defensive standouts last season, with Mballa averaging 1.5 steals per game and Graves collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
