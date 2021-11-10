Buffalo vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Buffalo vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket Buffalo Bulls guard Jayvon Graves (3) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket Buffalo Bulls guard Jayvon Graves (3) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) take on the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Buffalo

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Crisler Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Michigan vs Buffalo Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Michigan

    -12.5

    153.5 points

    Key Stats for Michigan vs. Buffalo

    • Last year, the Wolverines put up 75.8 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 72.9 the Bulls allowed.
    • The Bulls' 81.4 points per game last year were 16.3 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines allowed to opponents.
    • The Wolverines made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
    • The Bulls shot at a 46.1% rate from the field last season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Wolverines averaged.

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Franz Wagner put up 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game last season, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Hunter Dickinson led his squad in both points (14.1) and rebounds (7.4) per game last season, and also put up 0.9 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.3 steals and 1.4 blocks.
    • Isaiah Livers averaged 10.8 points, 1.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Mike Smith was tops on the Wolverines at 5.3 assists per contest last year, while also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 9 points.
    • Eli Brooks put up 9.5 points, 3.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game last season.

    Buffalo Players to Watch

    • Jeenathan Williams averaged 17.5 points per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season.
    • Josh Mballa averaged 10.8 boards per game and Ronaldo Segu dished out 4.3 assists per game.
    • Segu made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Mballa and Jayvon Graves were defensive standouts last season, with Mballa averaging 1.5 steals per game and Graves collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Buffalo at Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17122391
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Knicks

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122670
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets at Magic

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15715403
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15769789
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Illinois at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16960309
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Buffalo at Michigan

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket Buffalo Bulls guard Jayvon Graves (3) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket Buffalo Bulls guard Jayvon Graves (3) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Buffalo vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Georgia at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy