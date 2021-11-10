Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Buffalo Bulls at Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Buffalo opens its college basketball season on Wednesday night when it travels to face No. 6 Michigan.
    Author:

    Buffalo wrapped up last season winning 10 of its last 12 games in the regular season. The great finish helped earn the Bulls a bid in the NIT, but they came up short in the first round, losing to top-seeded Colorado State 75-73.

    How to Watch Buffalo at Michigan Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Buffalo at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bulls were one of the better mid-major teams at the end of the year, and they hope they can continue that into this season. 

    Buffalo gets a chance to see how good it really is when it takes on Big Ten favorite Michigan on the road Wednesday night.

    Michigan comes into the season as not only a favorite in its conference but also to win the whole thing.

    Juwan Howard and Michigan return Eli Brooks, Brandon Johns Jr. and preseason All-American Hunter Dickinson to a team that just missed out on making the Final Four last year.

    Howard also brought in the nation's top recruiting class, so the expectations are sky-high for the Wolverines.

    Michigan gets its first chance to show the nation how good it is when it takes on a pesky Buffalo team on Wednesday, looking to avoid an upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16960309
