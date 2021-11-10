Buffalo opens its college basketball season on Wednesday night when it travels to face No. 6 Michigan.

Buffalo wrapped up last season winning 10 of its last 12 games in the regular season. The great finish helped earn the Bulls a bid in the NIT, but they came up short in the first round, losing to top-seeded Colorado State 75-73.

How to Watch Buffalo at Michigan Today:

Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Bulls were one of the better mid-major teams at the end of the year, and they hope they can continue that into this season.

Buffalo gets a chance to see how good it really is when it takes on Big Ten favorite Michigan on the road Wednesday night.

Michigan comes into the season as not only a favorite in its conference but also to win the whole thing.

Juwan Howard and Michigan return Eli Brooks, Brandon Johns Jr. and preseason All-American Hunter Dickinson to a team that just missed out on making the Final Four last year.

Howard also brought in the nation's top recruiting class, so the expectations are sky-high for the Wolverines.

Michigan gets its first chance to show the nation how good it is when it takes on a pesky Buffalo team on Wednesday, looking to avoid an upset.

