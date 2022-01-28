Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls forward Jeenathan Williams (11) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls forward Jeenathan Williams (11) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (15-3, 6-1 MAC) will visit the Buffalo Bulls (10-7, 4-3 MAC) after winning four straight road games. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Ohio

Key Stats for Buffalo vs. Ohio

  • The Bulls score 80.2 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 66.9 the Bobcats give up.
  • The Bobcats' 73.9 points per game are only 1.5 more points than the 72.4 the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • The Bulls are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bobcats allow to opponents.
  • The Bobcats are shooting 43.3% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 42.2% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

Buffalo Players to Watch

  • The Bulls scoring leader is Jeenathan Williams, who averages 19.1 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
  • Josh Mballa is Buffalo's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.3 per game, while Ronaldo Segu is its best passer, distributing five assists in each contest.
  • Segu leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Mballa is Buffalo's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Ohio Players to Watch

  • Mark Sears' points (19.6 per game) and assists (3.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bobcats' leaderboards.
  • Jason Carter is at the top of the Ohio rebounding leaderboard with 7.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 14.3 points and adds 1.6 assists per game.
  • Ben Vander Plas makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bobcats.
  • Sears (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Ohio while Carter (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Buffalo Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Bowling Green

W 99-88

Home

1/11/2022

Western Michigan

W 78-64

Away

1/14/2022

Ball State

W 74-68

Away

1/21/2022

Kent State

W 64-51

Home

1/25/2022

Toledo

L 86-75

Away

1/28/2022

Ohio

-

Home

2/5/2022

Central Michigan

-

Away

2/8/2022

Eastern Michigan

-

Home

2/12/2022

Ball State

-

Home

2/15/2022

Bowling Green

-

Away

2/17/2022

Eastern Michigan

-

Away

Ohio Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Kent State

W 80-72

Home

1/11/2022

Bowling Green

W 85-78

Home

1/18/2022

Miami (OH)

W 86-63

Away

1/21/2022

Toledo

L 87-69

Home

1/25/2022

Northern Illinois

W 74-62

Home

1/28/2022

Buffalo

-

Away

2/1/2022

Ball State

-

Home

2/3/2022

Eastern Michigan

-

Home

2/5/2022

Western Michigan

-

Home

2/8/2022

Toledo

-

Away

2/12/2022

Eastern Michigan

-

Away

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Ohio at Buffalo

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after a 7-3 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Rangers

1 minute ago
Jan 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates during a stop in play against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 24, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates on the ice during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_17563547
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Rockets

1 minute ago
USATSI_17570524
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Grizzlies

1 minute ago
USATSI_17532469
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Thunder

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) puts up a shot around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at Heat

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy