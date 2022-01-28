How to Watch Buffalo vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls forward Jeenathan Williams (11) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (15-3, 6-1 MAC) will visit the Buffalo Bulls (10-7, 4-3 MAC) after winning four straight road games. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Alumni Arena

Alumni Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Buffalo vs. Ohio

The Bulls score 80.2 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 66.9 the Bobcats give up.

The Bobcats' 73.9 points per game are only 1.5 more points than the 72.4 the Bulls allow to opponents.

The Bulls are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bobcats allow to opponents.

The Bobcats are shooting 43.3% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 42.2% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

Buffalo Players to Watch

The Bulls scoring leader is Jeenathan Williams, who averages 19.1 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Josh Mballa is Buffalo's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.3 per game, while Ronaldo Segu is its best passer, distributing five assists in each contest.

Segu leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mballa is Buffalo's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Ohio Players to Watch

Mark Sears' points (19.6 per game) and assists (3.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bobcats' leaderboards.

Jason Carter is at the top of the Ohio rebounding leaderboard with 7.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 14.3 points and adds 1.6 assists per game.

Ben Vander Plas makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bobcats.

Sears (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Ohio while Carter (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Buffalo Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Bowling Green W 99-88 Home 1/11/2022 Western Michigan W 78-64 Away 1/14/2022 Ball State W 74-68 Away 1/21/2022 Kent State W 64-51 Home 1/25/2022 Toledo L 86-75 Away 1/28/2022 Ohio - Home 2/5/2022 Central Michigan - Away 2/8/2022 Eastern Michigan - Home 2/12/2022 Ball State - Home 2/15/2022 Bowling Green - Away 2/17/2022 Eastern Michigan - Away

Ohio Schedule