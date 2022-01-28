How to Watch Buffalo vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (15-3, 6-1 MAC) will visit the Buffalo Bulls (10-7, 4-3 MAC) after winning four straight road games. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Ohio
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Alumni Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Buffalo vs. Ohio
- The Bulls score 80.2 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 66.9 the Bobcats give up.
- The Bobcats' 73.9 points per game are only 1.5 more points than the 72.4 the Bulls allow to opponents.
- The Bulls are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bobcats allow to opponents.
- The Bobcats are shooting 43.3% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 42.2% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
Buffalo Players to Watch
- The Bulls scoring leader is Jeenathan Williams, who averages 19.1 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
- Josh Mballa is Buffalo's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.3 per game, while Ronaldo Segu is its best passer, distributing five assists in each contest.
- Segu leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mballa is Buffalo's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Ohio Players to Watch
- Mark Sears' points (19.6 per game) and assists (3.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bobcats' leaderboards.
- Jason Carter is at the top of the Ohio rebounding leaderboard with 7.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 14.3 points and adds 1.6 assists per game.
- Ben Vander Plas makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bobcats.
- Sears (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Ohio while Carter (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Buffalo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Bowling Green
W 99-88
Home
1/11/2022
Western Michigan
W 78-64
Away
1/14/2022
Ball State
W 74-68
Away
1/21/2022
Kent State
W 64-51
Home
1/25/2022
Toledo
L 86-75
Away
1/28/2022
Ohio
-
Home
2/5/2022
Central Michigan
-
Away
2/8/2022
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
2/12/2022
Ball State
-
Home
2/15/2022
Bowling Green
-
Away
2/17/2022
Eastern Michigan
-
Away
Ohio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/7/2022
Kent State
W 80-72
Home
1/11/2022
Bowling Green
W 85-78
Home
1/18/2022
Miami (OH)
W 86-63
Away
1/21/2022
Toledo
L 87-69
Home
1/25/2022
Northern Illinois
W 74-62
Home
1/28/2022
Buffalo
-
Away
2/1/2022
Ball State
-
Home
2/3/2022
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
2/5/2022
Western Michigan
-
Home
2/8/2022
Toledo
-
Away
2/12/2022
Eastern Michigan
-
Away