Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Bulls (4-2) battle the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-1) at Reilly Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo
- The Bonnies score only 1.8 more points per game (74.6) than the Bulls give up (72.8).
- The Bulls' 85.0 points per game are 19.6 more points than the 65.4 the Bonnies give up to opponents.
- The Bonnies make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- The Bulls' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Bonnies have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Jaren Holmes paces the Bonnies with 17.9 points per contest and 8.0 rebounds, while also putting up 3.9 assists.
- Kyle Lofton puts up a team-best 5.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 17.4 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 40.9% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Osun Osunniyi puts up 10.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.3 steals and 3.3 blocked shots.
- Jalen Adaway puts up 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 51.5% from the floor.
- Dominick Welch averages 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Jeenathan Williams is posting team highs in points (18.8 per game) and assists (3.0). And he is delivering 5.2 rebounds, making 49.5% of his shots from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Josh Mballa is the Bulls' top rebounder (9.0 per game), and he averages 15.5 points and 0.7 assists.
- Ronaldo Segu tops the Bulls in assists (5.3 per game), and averages 15.5 points and 1.3 rebounds. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Maceo Jack is putting up 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest.
- The Bulls receive 5.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from David Skogman.
