Buffalo vs. SFA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

How to Watch Buffalo vs. SFA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Bulls (2-1) battle the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. SFA
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: William R. Johnson Coliseum
Key Stats for Buffalo vs. SFA
- Last year, the Bulls scored 81.4 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 70.7 the 'Jacks allowed.
- The 'Jacks scored 7.4 more points per game last year (80.3) than the Bulls gave up (72.9).
- Last season, the Bulls had a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% higher than the 44.1% of shots the 'Jacks' opponents hit.
- The 'Jacks shot 52.1% from the field, 10.7% higher than the 41.4% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Jeenathan Williams averaged 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.
- Josh Mballa averaged 10.8 boards per game and Ronaldo Segu dished out 4.3 assists per game.
- Segu hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Mballa and Jayvon Graves were defensive standouts last season, with Mballa averaging 1.5 steals per game and Graves collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
SFA Players to Watch
- Gavin Kensmil put up 15.9 points and 7.1 boards per game last season.
- David Kachelries distributed 4.4 assists per game while scoring 11.4 PPG.
- Kachelries knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest a season ago.
- Roti Ware averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Calvin Solomon notched 1.0 block per contest.
Buffalo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Michigan
L 88-76
Away
11/15/2021
North Texas
W 69-66
Away
11/20/2021
Rider
W 87-65
Home
11/23/2021
SFA
-
Home
11/29/2021
Point Park
-
Home
12/4/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
12/8/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Away
12/11/2021
Saint John Fisher
-
Home
12/18/2021
Canisius
-
Away
SFA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
LSU-Alexandria
W 82-73
Home
11/11/2021
Mary Hardin-Baylor
W 76-63
Home
11/14/2021
South Dakota State
L 83-71
Home
11/19/2021
Middle Tennessee
W 87-74
Home
11/23/2021
Buffalo
-
Away
11/28/2021
Northwestern State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Wiley
-
Home
12/11/2021
Liberty
-
Home
12/14/2021
UL Monroe
-
Home
12/18/2021
Kansas
-
Away
