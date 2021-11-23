Buffalo vs. SFA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Skip to main content
    November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Buffalo vs. SFA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls forward Josh Mballa (34) shoots against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Buffalo Bulls (2-1) battle the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Buffalo vs. SFA

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: William R. Johnson Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Buffalo vs. SFA

    • Last year, the Bulls scored 81.4 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 70.7 the 'Jacks allowed.
    • The 'Jacks scored 7.4 more points per game last year (80.3) than the Bulls gave up (72.9).
    • Last season, the Bulls had a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% higher than the 44.1% of shots the 'Jacks' opponents hit.
    • The 'Jacks shot 52.1% from the field, 10.7% higher than the 41.4% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.

    Buffalo Players to Watch

    • Jeenathan Williams averaged 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.
    • Josh Mballa averaged 10.8 boards per game and Ronaldo Segu dished out 4.3 assists per game.
    • Segu hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Mballa and Jayvon Graves were defensive standouts last season, with Mballa averaging 1.5 steals per game and Graves collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    SFA Players to Watch

    • Gavin Kensmil put up 15.9 points and 7.1 boards per game last season.
    • David Kachelries distributed 4.4 assists per game while scoring 11.4 PPG.
    • Kachelries knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Roti Ware averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Calvin Solomon notched 1.0 block per contest.

    Buffalo Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Michigan

    L 88-76

    Away

    11/15/2021

    North Texas

    W 69-66

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Rider

    W 87-65

    Home

    11/23/2021

    SFA

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Point Park

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Saint John Fisher

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Canisius

    -

    Away

    SFA Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    LSU-Alexandria

    W 82-73

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Mary Hardin-Baylor

    W 76-63

    Home

    11/14/2021

    South Dakota State

    L 83-71

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    W 87-74

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Northwestern State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Wiley

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    UL Monroe

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Buffalo at Stephen F. Austin State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    College Basketball
    College Basketball
