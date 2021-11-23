Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Buffalo vs. Stephen F. Austin in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Buffalo and Stephen F. Austin meet Tuesday with a trip to the Cancun Challenge championship game on the line.
    Buffalo has bounced back after its season-opening loss at No. 20 Michigan with two straight wins, including a 22-point win over Rider on Saturday in the first round of the Cancun Challenge.

    Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    It was the second win of the year for the Bulls after they beat North Texas by three in their second game of the season. Jeenathan Williams has been great for Buffalo as he is averaging a team-high 21.7 points per game. He is also pulling down seven rebounds a game and is the main reason the Bulls are 2–1 on the year.

    On Tuesday, Williams & Co. take on Stephen F. Austin in the semifinals with a spot in the championship game on the line.

    Stephen F. Austin played its way into the semifinals by beating Middle Tennessee State 87–74. The Lumberjacks led by 10 at halftime and after giving up that lead seven minutes into the second half, they took back and control and ran away with the victory.

    On Tuesday, they will get another big test against a Buffalo team who is one of the favorites to win the MAC this year.

    November
    23
    2021

    Buffalo vs SFA

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
