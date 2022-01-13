The big note coming into today is GeorgetownHoyas (6-6) will be without head coach Patrick Ewing for tonight's game against Butler (8-6). This Big East matchup is huge for both teams as they have both started under .500 in conference play, with really strong teams ahead of them that are not likely to let them rise up easily. Winning these games is paramount.

How to Watch Butler at Georgetown today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch Butler at Georgetown online with fuboTV:

The Bulldogs' two-game losing streak to No. 24 Seton Hall (56-71) and No. 22 Xavier (72-87) has been exacerbated more by the loss to No. 3 Purdue (48-77) that resulted in losing three of four games after a 7-3 start.

This season, the Bulldogs are 0-4 against ranked teams, seeing their offense fall off a cliff averaging 57.0 points per game.

In games against ranked opponents, the team is 8-2, scoring 66.0 points per game.

On the other side, the Hoyas have been riding a wave of .500 season since Patrick Ewing took over as head coach. Overall, the Hoyas are 68-65 in five seasons.

The Hoyas are led this season by freshman Aminu Mohammed with 14.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He has brought an inside-out scoring presence and has been thrown into the deep end of the pool learning how to lead a team from day one.

Losing today is going to be a tough blow for either team in the journey through the Big East conference and ultimately the NCAA season.

