How to Watch Butler at Marquette in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Butler goes for a season sweep of Marquette on Saturday when it takes on the Golden Eagles

Butler finishes a two-game road trip on Saturday afternoon looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Butler at Marquette in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Bulldogs lost the first of the two road games on Wednesday night when it went to Seton Hall and lost 66-60. It was the second straight close loss as they got beat last Sunday in overtime to first place Providence.

Saturday afternoon they will look to get back in the win column as they take on a Marquette team they beat 85-79 back on February 12th.

The Golden Eagles host Butler looking to snap out of their funk as they have lost four of their last six games. The slump has dropped them to 9-7 in the Big East and 17-10 overall.

Marquette was playing as well as anybody in the conference before this stretch as it had won seven in a row and were upsetting ranked teams.

It hasn't been the same lately and Saturday the Golden Eagles are now in must-win mode against a struggling Butler team.

