How to Watch Butler at Providence in Men's College Basketball

No. 21 Providence plays host to Butler on Sunday in men's hoops action.

Butler (9-9) will head out on the road to face No. 21 Providence (15-2) in a Big East Conference battle on Sunday afternoon. The Friars are 11-0 at home.

How to Watch Butler at Providence in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Providence has won two in a row, most recently beating Georgetown on Thursday by an 83-75 score. That game followed a three-game stretch of postponements. The team last lost on Jan. 4, when it was blown out 88-56 by Marquette in one of the most surprising results of the year.

Against Georgetown, Aljami Durham and Ed Croswell tied for the team lead in scoring with 15 points each. Justin Minaya just missed out on a double-double, scoring nine points and grabbing nine boards.

Butler enters this game on a three-game losing streak, which included a pair of losses to UConn by nearly identical scores, losing in Connecticut 76-59 before coming home and losing 75-56. The team's last win was on the 13th, when it beat Georgetown on the road 72-58.

These teams are meeting for the first time since December 2020, when Providence won 71-55.

