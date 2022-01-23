Skip to main content

How to Watch Butler at Providence in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 21 Providence plays host to Butler on Sunday in men's hoops action.

Butler (9-9) will head out on the road to face No. 21 Providence (15-2) in a Big East Conference battle on Sunday afternoon. The Friars are 11-0 at home.

How to Watch Butler at Providence in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Butler at Providence game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Providence has won two in a row, most recently beating Georgetown on Thursday by an 83-75 score. That game followed a three-game stretch of postponements. The team last lost on Jan. 4, when it was blown out 88-56 by Marquette in one of the most surprising results of the year.

Against Georgetown, Aljami Durham and Ed Croswell tied for the team lead in scoring with 15 points each. Justin Minaya just missed out on a double-double, scoring nine points and grabbing nine boards.

Butler enters this game on a three-game losing streak, which included a pair of losses to UConn by nearly identical scores, losing in Connecticut 76-59 before coming home and losing 75-56. The team's last win was on the 13th, when it beat Georgetown on the road 72-58.

These teams are meeting for the first time since December 2020, when Providence won 71-55. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Butler at Providence in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fordham at Dayton in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) and forward John-Michael Mulloy (35) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler at Providence in Men's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch William & Mary at Northeastern in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
kentucky women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at George Mason in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
boston college women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Boston College in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
North Carolina Notre Dame women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina at Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Providence vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy