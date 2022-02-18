How to Watch Butler at St. John's in Men's College Basketball

Butler's stretch of four road games in five games continues as the Bulldogs head to Queens to take on St. John's and the Big East's leading scorer, Julian Champagnie.

Butler will be on the road quite a bit as the Big East regular season winds down. The Bulldogs are currently in the middle of a stretch where they play four away games in a five-game stretch. After getting things started with a win Tuesday against DePaul, they now head to Queens for a matchup with St. John's.

How to Watch Butler vs. St. John's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

That win over DePaul was actually Butler's second in a row - the Bulldogs beat then-No. 18 Marquette last Saturday by a score of 85-79. The DePaul game was slightly closer, with LaVall Jordan's team hitting its last six shots to hold off the Blue Demons for a 73-71 win.

Now Butler faces a St. John's team led by junior forward Julian Champagnie, the Big East's leading scorer. Champagnie is averaging 18.7 points per game this year, almost two full points more than the next closest player. He's coming off a 27-point performance in an 86-73 win over Xavier on Wednesday.

The first meeting this season between Butler and St. John's came down to the wire. Meeting on Feb. 5, the two teams were tied at halftime and remained close for the majority of the second half, with the Red Storm escaping with a 75-72 win.

Tip-off for Friday night's game is at 5 p.m. ET. You can find it on CBS Sports Network.

