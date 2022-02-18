Skip to main content

How to Watch Butler at St. John's in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Butler's stretch of four road games in five games continues as the Bulldogs head to Queens to take on St. John's and the Big East's leading scorer, Julian Champagnie.

Butler will be on the road quite a bit as the Big East regular season winds down. The Bulldogs are currently in the middle of a stretch where they play four away games in a five-game stretch. After getting things started with a win Tuesday against DePaul, they now head to Queens for a matchup with St. John's.

How to Watch Butler vs. St. John's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream Butler vs. St. John's on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That win over DePaul was actually Butler's second in a row - the Bulldogs beat then-No. 18 Marquette last Saturday by a score of 85-79. The DePaul game was slightly closer, with LaVall Jordan's team hitting its last six shots to hold off the Blue Demons for a 73-71 win.

Now Butler faces a St. John's team led by junior forward Julian Champagnie, the Big East's leading scorer. Champagnie is averaging 18.7 points per game this year, almost two full points more than the next closest player. He's coming off a 27-point performance in an 86-73 win over Xavier on Wednesday.

The first meeting this season between Butler and St. John's came down to the wire. Meeting on Feb. 5, the two teams were tied at halftime and remained close for the majority of the second half, with the Red Storm escaping with a 75-72 win.

Tip-off for Friday night's game is at 5 p.m. ET. You can find it on CBS Sports Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Butler at St. John's in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17665221
College Wrestling

How to Watch Rider at Drexel in College Wrestling

By Kristofer Habbas
3 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) drives toward the basket during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler at St. John's in Men's College Basketball

By Alex Barth
3 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) drives the ball around Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the second at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Bulldogs won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) drives the ball around Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the second at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Bulldogs won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
XFINITY SERIES
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, Practice

By Steve Benko
33 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch LSU vs Oklahoma State in College Softball

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
ayo-dosunmu
SI Guide

Rising Stars to Open NBA’s All-Star Weekend

By Kevin Sweeney
1 hour ago
Soccer

Lille OSC vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 hours ago
Notre Dame Florida State Softball
College Softball

How to Watch South Florida vs Notre Dame in College Softball

By Adam Childs
2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy