How to Watch Butler at Xavier in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Butler goes for its third straight win on Wednesday night when it travels to Xavier to take on the Musketeers in men's college basketball.

Butler has bounced back from a four-game losing streak with two straight wins against Creighton and Georgetown. The Bulldogs slipped by the Hoyas on Saturday to get the second win in a row, which has them back over .500 at 11-10 overall.

How to Watch Butler at Xavier in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Butler at Xavier game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have played better in the last two games, but Wednesday night will be tough as they look to win its first game against a ranked team this year.

They lost earlier in the year to Xavier 87-72 at home back on Jan. 7. That loss was part of a stretch where the Bulldogs lost six of seven games.

Xavier will look to send Butler home with another loss as it goes for the sweep of the Bulldogs.

The Musketeers snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday when they went to Creighton and beat the Bluejays 74-64.

The win got them back over .500 in the Big East at 5-4 and improved their overall record to 15-5. Three of those losses have come in the last six games as they have struggled a bit in conference play.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

