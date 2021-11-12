Butler vs. Central Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Butler vs. Central Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (0-0) go up against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.
Key Stats for Butler vs. Central Arkansas
- Last year, the 63.5 points per game the Bulldogs recorded were 17.0 fewer points than the Sugar Bears allowed (80.5).
- The Sugar Bears' 70.9 points per game last year were only 2.2 more points than the 68.7 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.
- The Bulldogs made 41.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.3 percentage points lower than the Sugar Bears allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- The Sugar Bears' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
Butler Players to Watch
- Chuck Harris scored 12.9 points per game last season along with 2.3 assists.
- Bryce Nze averaged 7.4 boards per game in addition to his 10.9 PPG average.
- Jair Bolden made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Myles Tate averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Nze notched 0.5 blocks per contest.
Central Arkansas Players to Watch
- Rylan Bergersen scored 16.9 points and distributed 4.8 assists per game last season.
- Jared Chatham pulled down 6.9 boards per game while also scoring 9.0 points a contest.
- Bergersen hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Bergersen averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Chatham compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
IUPUI
W 56-47
Home
11/12/2021
Central Arkansas
-
Home
11/13/2021
Troy
-
Home
11/17/2021
Michigan State
-
Home
11/22/2021
Houston
-
Away
11/30/2021
Saginaw Valley
-
Home
12/7/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
Central Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Saint Louis
L 96-61
Away
11/12/2021
Butler
-
Away
11/17/2021
Baylor
-
Away
11/20/2021
Oral Roberts
-
Home
11/24/2021
New Orleans
-
Away
11/25/2021
VMI
-
Away
11/26/2021
Presbyterian
-
Away
