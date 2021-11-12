Butler vs. Central Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Butler vs. Central Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Butler Bulldogs (0-0) go up against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Butler vs. Central Arkansas

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Butler vs. Central Arkansas

    • Last year, the 63.5 points per game the Bulldogs recorded were 17.0 fewer points than the Sugar Bears allowed (80.5).
    • The Sugar Bears' 70.9 points per game last year were only 2.2 more points than the 68.7 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs made 41.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.3 percentage points lower than the Sugar Bears allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
    • The Sugar Bears' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

    Butler Players to Watch

    • Chuck Harris scored 12.9 points per game last season along with 2.3 assists.
    • Bryce Nze averaged 7.4 boards per game in addition to his 10.9 PPG average.
    • Jair Bolden made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Myles Tate averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Nze notched 0.5 blocks per contest.

    Central Arkansas Players to Watch

    • Rylan Bergersen scored 16.9 points and distributed 4.8 assists per game last season.
    • Jared Chatham pulled down 6.9 boards per game while also scoring 9.0 points a contest.
    • Bergersen hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Bergersen averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Chatham compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

    Butler Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    IUPUI

    W 56-47

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Central Arkansas

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Troy

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Saginaw Valley

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    Central Arkansas Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Saint Louis

    L 96-61

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Butler

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Oral Roberts

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Away

    11/25/2021

    VMI

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Presbyterian

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Central Arkansas at Butler

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

