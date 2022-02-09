Butler takes a trip to Creighton Tuesday night looking to beat the Bluejays for the second time this year.

Butler has had an up and down season and has won just two games over its last eight, but one of those wins was a big 72-55 victory over Creighton back on Jan. 26.

How to Watch Butler at Creighton Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

That win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Bulldogs and they would go on to win the next game also. Unfortunately, they have dropped their last two games to Xavier and St. John's.

Both games were close as they lost by just two and three respectively, and while their play has been improved, they just couldn't close out the games.

Tuesday night the Bulldogs will look to get back in the win column and pick up the season sweep of Creighton.

The Bluejays have gone just 1-2 since that loss as they have lost to Xavier and Seton Hall but upset UConn a week ago.

Creighton is now 13-8 overall but has fallen to .500 in the Big East at 5-5. The Bluejays are right on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament berth and need to stop this slide and get wins.

They have winnable games coming up but need to get a win against Butler on Tuesday night to kick things off.

