Skip to main content

How to Watch Butler at Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Butler takes a trip to Creighton Tuesday night looking to beat the Bluejays for the second time this year.

Butler has had an up and down season and has won just two games over its last eight, but one of those wins was a big 72-55 victory over Creighton back on Jan. 26.

How to Watch Butler at Creighton Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Butler at Creighton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Bulldogs and they would go on to win the next game also. Unfortunately, they have dropped their last two games to Xavier and St. John's.

Both games were close as they lost by just two and three respectively, and while their play has been improved, they just couldn't close out the games.

Tuesday night the Bulldogs will look to get back in the win column and pick up the season sweep of Creighton.

The Bluejays have gone just 1-2 since that loss as they have lost to Xavier and Seton Hall but upset UConn a week ago.

Creighton is now 13-8 overall but has fallen to .500 in the Big East at 5-5. The Bluejays are right on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament berth and need to stop this slide and get wins.

They have winnable games coming up but need to get a win against Butler on Tuesday night to kick things off.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Butler at Creighton in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

edmonton oilers
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers

4 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs. Nuggets

4 minutes ago
Wright State Purdue Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois at Purdue in Men's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) shoots as Missouri Tigers forward Ronnie DeGray III (21) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Vanderbilt

4 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northwestern hosts Indiana on Tuesday night looking to win its third straight game.

4 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats center Chris Vogt (33) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wichita State at UCF

4 minutes ago
Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) dribbles as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) guards during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Penn State

4 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) drives toward the basket during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler at Creighton

4 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) reacts in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State at Wyoming

4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy