Butler vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Butler vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) drives on Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (9-10, 2-6 Big East) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Creighton Bluejays (13-5, 4-2 Big East) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. Creighton

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Butler vs. Creighton

The 67.1 points per game the Bluejays average are just two more points than the Bulldogs allow (65.1).

The Bulldogs' 62.1 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 61.8 the Bluejays allow to opponents.

This season, the Bluejays have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

The Bulldogs have shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

Creighton Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bluejays is Ryan Hawkins, who averages 13.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Ryan Nembhard leads Creighton in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 11.7 points per contest.

Hawkins leads the Bluejays in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Creighton steals leader is Nembhard, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ryan Kalkbrenner, who compiles 3.1 rejections per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

Chuck Harris is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 10.2 points per game. He also tacks on 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to his statistics.

Butler's leader in rebounds is Bryce Nze with 4.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Thompson with 3.4 per game.

Jair Bolden is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Butler's leader in steals is Thompson (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nze (0.5 per game).

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/1/2022 Marquette W 75-69 Away 1/5/2022 Villanova L 75-41 Away 1/15/2022 Xavier L 80-73 Away 1/19/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 87-64 Home 1/22/2022 DePaul W 60-47 Home 1/26/2022 Butler - Away 1/29/2022 Xavier - Home 2/1/2022 UConn - Away 2/4/2022 Seton Hall - Away 2/8/2022 Butler - Home 2/12/2022 Georgetown - Away

Butler Schedule