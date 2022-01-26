Butler vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Butler vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) drives on Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (9-10, 2-6 Big East) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Creighton Bluejays (13-5, 4-2 Big East) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. Creighton

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Butler vs. Creighton

  • The 67.1 points per game the Bluejays average are just two more points than the Bulldogs allow (65.1).
  • The Bulldogs' 62.1 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 61.8 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Bluejays have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bluejays is Ryan Hawkins, who averages 13.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • Ryan Nembhard leads Creighton in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 11.7 points per contest.
  • Hawkins leads the Bluejays in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Creighton steals leader is Nembhard, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ryan Kalkbrenner, who compiles 3.1 rejections per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

  • Chuck Harris is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 10.2 points per game. He also tacks on 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Butler's leader in rebounds is Bryce Nze with 4.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Thompson with 3.4 per game.
  • Jair Bolden is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Butler's leader in steals is Thompson (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nze (0.5 per game).

Creighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Marquette

W 75-69

Away

1/5/2022

Villanova

L 75-41

Away

1/15/2022

Xavier

L 80-73

Away

1/19/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 87-64

Home

1/22/2022

DePaul

W 60-47

Home

1/26/2022

Butler

-

Away

1/29/2022

Xavier

-

Home

2/1/2022

UConn

-

Away

2/4/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

2/8/2022

Butler

-

Home

2/12/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

Butler Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Georgetown

W 72-58

Away

1/16/2022

Villanova

L 82-42

Away

1/18/2022

UConn

L 76-59

Away

1/20/2022

UConn

L 75-56

Home

1/23/2022

Providence

L 69-62

Away

1/26/2022

Creighton

-

Home

1/29/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

2/2/2022

Xavier

-

Away

2/5/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

2/8/2022

Creighton

-

Away

2/12/2022

Marquette

-

Home

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Creighton at Butler

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
