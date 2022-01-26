Butler vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Butler vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (9-10, 2-6 Big East) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Creighton Bluejays (13-5, 4-2 Big East) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Butler vs. Creighton
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Butler vs. Creighton
- The 67.1 points per game the Bluejays average are just two more points than the Bulldogs allow (65.1).
- The Bulldogs' 62.1 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 61.8 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
- This season, the Bluejays have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
Creighton Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bluejays is Ryan Hawkins, who averages 13.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
- Ryan Nembhard leads Creighton in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 11.7 points per contest.
- Hawkins leads the Bluejays in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Creighton steals leader is Nembhard, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ryan Kalkbrenner, who compiles 3.1 rejections per contest.
Butler Players to Watch
- Chuck Harris is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 10.2 points per game. He also tacks on 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to his statistics.
- Butler's leader in rebounds is Bryce Nze with 4.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Thompson with 3.4 per game.
- Jair Bolden is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Butler's leader in steals is Thompson (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nze (0.5 per game).
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Marquette
W 75-69
Away
1/5/2022
Villanova
L 75-41
Away
1/15/2022
Xavier
L 80-73
Away
1/19/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 87-64
Home
1/22/2022
DePaul
W 60-47
Home
1/26/2022
Butler
-
Away
1/29/2022
Xavier
-
Home
2/1/2022
UConn
-
Away
2/4/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
2/8/2022
Butler
-
Home
2/12/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Georgetown
W 72-58
Away
1/16/2022
Villanova
L 82-42
Away
1/18/2022
UConn
L 76-59
Away
1/20/2022
UConn
L 75-56
Home
1/23/2022
Providence
L 69-62
Away
1/26/2022
Creighton
-
Home
1/29/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
2/2/2022
Xavier
-
Away
2/5/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
2/8/2022
Creighton
-
Away
2/12/2022
Marquette
-
Home