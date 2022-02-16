Last time out, Butler pulled off a convincing upset over No. 18 Marquette. Can the Bulldogs ride that momentum to a second consecutive win as they head to Chicago to take on DePaul?

Butler and DePaul are two teams currently toward the bottom of the conference standings, but looking to make a late seeding push as the Big East regular season enters its final month. Each team had an impressive week last week, and now they meet in Chicago Tuesday night.

How to Watch Butler vs. DePaul in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Butler vs. DePaul on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

DePaul comes into Tuesday having won two of its last three games. The Blue Demons pulled off an upset win last Saturday, beating then-No. 21 Xavier 69-65 in Cincinnati. After a strong home win 82-74 over Georgetown, they went back on the road and nearly upset first place and No. 8 Providence. Things went down to the wire against the Friars before DePaul ultimately fell in overtime 76-73.

The Bulldogs had played four straight games with the final scoring margin being three points or fewer but snapped that streak with an upset win of their own last time out. On Saturday, Butler welcomed No. 18 Marquette to Indianapolis and pulled off the 85-79 victory.

This will be the second meeting between Butler and DePaul this season. The Bulldogs took the first game back on Dec. 29 with a 63-59 win. LaVall Jordan's team shot 45.3% from the floor in that one.

Regional restrictions may apply.