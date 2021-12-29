Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (7-4, 0-0 Big East) will host the DePaul Blue Demons (9-3, 0-0 Big East) after winning three home games in a row. The contest starts at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

How to Watch Butler vs. DePaul

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Butler vs. DePaul

The Bulldogs put up 63.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 56.6 the Blue Demons give up.

The Blue Demons' 68.0 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 60.0 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

The Blue Demons' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (41.8%).

Butler Players to Watch

The Bulldogs scoring leader is Jair Bolden, who averages 10.6 per contest to go with 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Butler's leading rebounder is Bryce Golden averaging 4.1 boards per game and its best passer is Aaron Thompson and his 3.5 assists per game.

Bolden leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Butler leader in both steals and blocks is Thompson, who averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 rejections per game.

DePaul Players to Watch

Javon Freeman-Liberty leads the Blue Demons scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 20.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Freeman-Liberty makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Demons.

DePaul's leader in steals is Freeman-Liberty with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda with 2.5 per game.

Butler Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Chaminade W 84-51 Home 11/30/2021 Saginaw Valley W 68-57 Home 12/7/2021 Oklahoma W 66-62 Away 12/11/2021 Eastern Illinois W 66-54 Home 12/18/2021 Purdue L 77-48 Away 12/29/2021 DePaul - Home 1/1/2022 UConn - Away 1/4/2022 Seton Hall - Home 1/7/2022 Xavier - Home 1/13/2022 Georgetown - Away 1/16/2022 Villanova - Away

DePaul Schedule