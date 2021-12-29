Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Butler vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Butler Bulldogs (7-4, 0-0 Big East) will host the DePaul Blue Demons (9-3, 0-0 Big East) after winning three home games in a row. The contest starts at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

    How to Watch Butler vs. DePaul

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Butler vs. DePaul

    • The Bulldogs put up 63.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 56.6 the Blue Demons give up.
    • The Blue Demons' 68.0 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 60.0 the Bulldogs give up.
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
    • The Blue Demons' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (41.8%).

    Butler Players to Watch

    • The Bulldogs scoring leader is Jair Bolden, who averages 10.6 per contest to go with 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
    • Butler's leading rebounder is Bryce Golden averaging 4.1 boards per game and its best passer is Aaron Thompson and his 3.5 assists per game.
    • Bolden leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Butler leader in both steals and blocks is Thompson, who averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 rejections per game.

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • Javon Freeman-Liberty leads the Blue Demons scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 20.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
    • Freeman-Liberty makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Demons.
    • DePaul's leader in steals is Freeman-Liberty with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda with 2.5 per game.

    Butler Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Chaminade

    W 84-51

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Saginaw Valley

    W 68-57

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Oklahoma

    W 66-62

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    W 66-54

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Purdue

    L 77-48

    Away

    12/29/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    UConn

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Xavier

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    DePaul Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Duquesne

    W 87-67

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Louisville

    W 62-55

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UIC

    W 72-66

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Creighton

    L 2-0

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 2-0

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Butler

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Providence

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Xavier

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    DePaul at Butler

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 27, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah (26) celebrates with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) after scoring a touchdown South Carolina Gamecocks in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch the Cheez-It Bowl Clemson vs. Iowa State

    17 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah (26) celebrates with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) after scoring a touchdown South Carolina Gamecocks in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Clemson Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Cheez-It Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/29/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) celebrates with quarterback Brock Purdy (15) after scoring a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Iowa State vs. Clemson: Cheez-It Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/29/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Traditional: Peninsula Catholic (VA) vs Milton (GA)

    47 minutes ago
    butler
    College Basketball

    How to Watch DePaul at Butler in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    purdue
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Nicholls State at Purdue in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Dec 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Drew Lutz (3) drives the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the fist half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Purdue vs. Nicholls State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    1 hour ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard D.J. Stewart Jr. (3) and guard Iverson Molinar (1) react late in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    1 hour ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard D.J. Stewart Jr. (3) and guard Iverson Molinar (1) react late in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Mississippi State vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy