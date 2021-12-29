How to Watch Butler vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (7-4, 0-0 Big East) will host the DePaul Blue Demons (9-3, 0-0 Big East) after winning three home games in a row. The contest starts at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
How to Watch Butler vs. DePaul
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Butler vs. DePaul
- The Bulldogs put up 63.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 56.6 the Blue Demons give up.
- The Blue Demons' 68.0 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 60.0 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- The Blue Demons' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (41.8%).
Butler Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs scoring leader is Jair Bolden, who averages 10.6 per contest to go with 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
- Butler's leading rebounder is Bryce Golden averaging 4.1 boards per game and its best passer is Aaron Thompson and his 3.5 assists per game.
- Bolden leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Butler leader in both steals and blocks is Thompson, who averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 rejections per game.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Javon Freeman-Liberty leads the Blue Demons scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 20.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
- Freeman-Liberty makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Demons.
- DePaul's leader in steals is Freeman-Liberty with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda with 2.5 per game.
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Chaminade
W 84-51
Home
11/30/2021
Saginaw Valley
W 68-57
Home
12/7/2021
Oklahoma
W 66-62
Away
12/11/2021
Eastern Illinois
W 66-54
Home
12/18/2021
Purdue
L 77-48
Away
12/29/2021
DePaul
-
Home
1/1/2022
UConn
-
Away
1/4/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
1/7/2022
Xavier
-
Home
1/13/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
1/16/2022
Villanova
-
Away
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Duquesne
W 87-67
Home
12/10/2021
Louisville
W 62-55
Away
12/14/2021
UIC
W 72-66
Away
12/20/2021
Creighton
L 2-0
Home
12/23/2021
Seton Hall
L 2-0
Home
12/29/2021
Butler
-
Away
1/1/2022
Providence
-
Home
1/5/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
1/8/2022
Villanova
-
Home
1/11/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/19/2022
Xavier
-
Home