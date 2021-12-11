Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Butler vs. Eastern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Butler Bulldogs (6-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-8) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Butler vs. Eastern Illinois

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Butler vs. Eastern Illinois

    • The Bulldogs put up 5.8 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Panthers allow (70.6).
    • The Panthers put up an average of 58.1 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 58.8 the Bulldogs allow.
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Panthers allow to opponents.

    Butler Players to Watch

    • Jair Bolden leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 11.6 points per game to go with 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
    • Bryce Golden leads Butler in rebounding, averaging 4.2 per game, while Chuck Harris leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.6 in each contest.
    • The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Bolden, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
    • Aaron Thompson and Jayden Taylor lead Butler on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Taylor in blocks averaging 0.4 per contest.

    Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

    • Kejuan Clements is at the top of almost all of the Panthers' leaderboards by collecting 8.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
    • Henry Abraham is reliable from three-point range and leads the Panthers with 1.6 made threes per game.
    • Rodolfo Rufino Bolis (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Eastern Illinois while Jermaine Hamlin (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Butler Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Houston

    L 70-52

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 57-50

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Chaminade

    W 84-51

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Saginaw Valley

    W 68-57

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Oklahoma

    W 66-62

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    UConn

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    Eastern Illinois Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Albany (NY)

    L 64-62

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Evansville

    L 70-54

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Northern Illinois

    L 55-45

    Away

    12/4/2021

    North Park

    W 76-71

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Missouri

    L 72-44

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Butler

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Western Illinois

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Morehead State

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Belmont

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Murray State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Eastern Illinois at Butler

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

