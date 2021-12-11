How to Watch Butler vs. Eastern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (6-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-8) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Butler vs. Eastern Illinois
- The Bulldogs put up 5.8 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Panthers allow (70.6).
- The Panthers put up an average of 58.1 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 58.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Panthers allow to opponents.
Butler Players to Watch
- Jair Bolden leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 11.6 points per game to go with 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Bryce Golden leads Butler in rebounding, averaging 4.2 per game, while Chuck Harris leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.6 in each contest.
- The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Bolden, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Aaron Thompson and Jayden Taylor lead Butler on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Taylor in blocks averaging 0.4 per contest.
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Kejuan Clements is at the top of almost all of the Panthers' leaderboards by collecting 8.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
- Henry Abraham is reliable from three-point range and leads the Panthers with 1.6 made threes per game.
- Rodolfo Rufino Bolis (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Eastern Illinois while Jermaine Hamlin (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Houston
L 70-52
Away
11/23/2021
Texas A&M
L 57-50
Home
11/24/2021
Chaminade
W 84-51
Home
11/30/2021
Saginaw Valley
W 68-57
Home
12/7/2021
Oklahoma
W 66-62
Away
12/11/2021
Eastern Illinois
-
Home
12/18/2021
Purdue
-
Away
12/23/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
12/29/2021
DePaul
-
Home
1/1/2022
UConn
-
Away
1/4/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
Eastern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Albany (NY)
L 64-62
Home
11/28/2021
Evansville
L 70-54
Home
12/1/2021
Northern Illinois
L 55-45
Away
12/4/2021
North Park
W 76-71
Home
12/7/2021
Missouri
L 72-44
Away
12/11/2021
Butler
-
Away
12/18/2021
Western Illinois
-
Away
12/21/2021
Ball State
-
Away
12/29/2021
Morehead State
-
Away
1/1/2022
Belmont
-
Home
1/6/2022
Murray State
-
Home