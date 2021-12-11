Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (6-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-8) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. Eastern Illinois

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Butler vs. Eastern Illinois

The Bulldogs put up 5.8 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Panthers allow (70.6).

The Panthers put up an average of 58.1 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 58.8 the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Panthers allow to opponents.

Butler Players to Watch

Jair Bolden leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 11.6 points per game to go with 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Bryce Golden leads Butler in rebounding, averaging 4.2 per game, while Chuck Harris leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.6 in each contest.

The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Bolden, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Aaron Thompson and Jayden Taylor lead Butler on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Taylor in blocks averaging 0.4 per contest.

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Kejuan Clements is at the top of almost all of the Panthers' leaderboards by collecting 8.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Henry Abraham is reliable from three-point range and leads the Panthers with 1.6 made threes per game.

Rodolfo Rufino Bolis (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Eastern Illinois while Jermaine Hamlin (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Butler Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Houston L 70-52 Away 11/23/2021 Texas A&M L 57-50 Home 11/24/2021 Chaminade W 84-51 Home 11/30/2021 Saginaw Valley W 68-57 Home 12/7/2021 Oklahoma W 66-62 Away 12/11/2021 Eastern Illinois - Home 12/18/2021 Purdue - Away 12/23/2021 Saint John's (NY) - Away 12/29/2021 DePaul - Home 1/1/2022 UConn - Away 1/4/2022 Seton Hall - Home

Eastern Illinois Schedule