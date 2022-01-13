How to Watch Butler vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 Big East) visit the Georgetown Hoyas (6-6, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
How to Watch Georgetown vs. Butler
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Butler
-1.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Butler
- The 63.4 points per game the Bulldogs average are 11.2 fewer points than the Hoyas give up (74.6).
- The Hoyas average 13.3 more points per game (75.9) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (62.6).
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have knocked down.
- The Hoyas' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
Butler Players to Watch
- Jayden Taylor paces his squad in both points (10.4) and assists (1.5) per game, and also posts 3.0 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Aaron Thompson paces his team in assists per contest (3.6), and also puts up 6.4 points and 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Bryce Golden puts up 10.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 0.6 assists, shooting 62.4% from the field.
- Jair Bolden averages 9.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Chuck Harris averages 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed is averaging team highs in points (14.4 per game) and rebounds (8.5). And he is delivering 2.0 assists, making 41.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Dante Harris is averaging a team-high 4.6 assists per game. And he is contributing 11.9 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 37.8% of his shots from the floor.
- The Hoyas receive 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Don Carey.
- Kaiden Rice gives the Hoyas 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Collin Holloway gives the Hoyas 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
13
2022
Butler at Georgetown
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)