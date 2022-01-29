Butler vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Jan 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2) reacts to having a foul called on him in front of Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the first half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgetown Hoyas (6-11, 0-6 Big East) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Butler Bulldogs (10-10, 3-6 Big East) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. Georgetown

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Butler vs. Georgetown

The 62.6 points per game the Bulldogs score are 15.0 fewer points than the Hoyas give up (77.6).

The Hoyas score an average of 74.1 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 64.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

The Bulldogs make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

The Hoyas have shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Butler Players to Watch

The Bulldogs scoring leader is Chuck Harris, who averages 10.4 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Bryce Nze leads Butler in rebounding, averaging 4.1 per game, while Aaron Thompson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.5 in each contest.

Jair Bolden leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Thompson is Butler's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Nze leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

Aminu Mohammed has the top spot on the Hoyas leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Dante Harris' assist statline leads Georgetown; he racks up 3.9 assists per game.

Kaiden Rice is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Hoyas, hitting 3.6 threes per game.

Georgetown's leader in steals is Mohammed with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ryan Mutombo with 0.8 per game.

Butler Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/16/2022 Villanova L 82-42 Away 1/18/2022 UConn L 76-59 Away 1/20/2022 UConn L 75-56 Home 1/23/2022 Providence L 69-62 Away 1/26/2022 Creighton W 72-55 Home 1/29/2022 Georgetown - Home 2/2/2022 Xavier - Away 2/5/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Home 2/8/2022 Creighton - Away 2/12/2022 Marquette - Home 2/15/2022 DePaul - Away

Georgetown Schedule