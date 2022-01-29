Butler vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Butler vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2) reacts to having a foul called on him in front of Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the first half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgetown Hoyas (6-11, 0-6 Big East) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Butler Bulldogs (10-10, 3-6 Big East) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. Georgetown

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
  Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Butler vs. Georgetown

  • The 62.6 points per game the Bulldogs score are 15.0 fewer points than the Hoyas give up (77.6).
  • The Hoyas score an average of 74.1 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 64.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • The Hoyas have shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Butler Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs scoring leader is Chuck Harris, who averages 10.4 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
  • Bryce Nze leads Butler in rebounding, averaging 4.1 per game, while Aaron Thompson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.5 in each contest.
  • Jair Bolden leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Thompson is Butler's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Nze leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Aminu Mohammed has the top spot on the Hoyas leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
  • Dante Harris' assist statline leads Georgetown; he racks up 3.9 assists per game.
  • Kaiden Rice is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Hoyas, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
  • Georgetown's leader in steals is Mohammed with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ryan Mutombo with 0.8 per game.

Butler Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/16/2022

Villanova

L 82-42

Away

1/18/2022

UConn

L 76-59

Away

1/20/2022

UConn

L 75-56

Home

1/23/2022

Providence

L 69-62

Away

1/26/2022

Creighton

W 72-55

Home

1/29/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

2/2/2022

Xavier

-

Away

2/5/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

2/8/2022

Creighton

-

Away

2/12/2022

Marquette

-

Home

2/15/2022

DePaul

-

Away

Georgetown Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Butler

L 72-58

Home

1/16/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 88-69

Away

1/20/2022

Providence

L 83-75

Away

1/22/2022

Villanova

L 85-74

Home

1/25/2022

UConn

L 96-73

Away

1/29/2022

Butler

-

Away

2/1/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

2/3/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

2/6/2022

Providence

-

Home

2/9/2022

DePaul

-

Away

2/12/2022

Creighton

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Georgetown at Butler

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


