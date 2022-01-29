Butler vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Butler vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (6-11, 0-6 Big East) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Butler Bulldogs (10-10, 3-6 Big East) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Butler vs. Georgetown
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Butler vs. Georgetown
- The 62.6 points per game the Bulldogs score are 15.0 fewer points than the Hoyas give up (77.6).
- The Hoyas score an average of 74.1 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 64.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- The Bulldogs make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- The Hoyas have shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Butler Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs scoring leader is Chuck Harris, who averages 10.4 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Bryce Nze leads Butler in rebounding, averaging 4.1 per game, while Aaron Thompson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.5 in each contest.
- Jair Bolden leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Thompson is Butler's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Nze leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed has the top spot on the Hoyas leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Dante Harris' assist statline leads Georgetown; he racks up 3.9 assists per game.
- Kaiden Rice is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Hoyas, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
- Georgetown's leader in steals is Mohammed with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ryan Mutombo with 0.8 per game.
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/16/2022
Villanova
L 82-42
Away
1/18/2022
UConn
L 76-59
Away
1/20/2022
UConn
L 75-56
Home
1/23/2022
Providence
L 69-62
Away
1/26/2022
Creighton
W 72-55
Home
1/29/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
2/2/2022
Xavier
-
Away
2/5/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
2/8/2022
Creighton
-
Away
2/12/2022
Marquette
-
Home
2/15/2022
DePaul
-
Away
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Butler
L 72-58
Home
1/16/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 88-69
Away
1/20/2022
Providence
L 83-75
Away
1/22/2022
Villanova
L 85-74
Home
1/25/2022
UConn
L 96-73
Away
1/29/2022
Butler
-
Away
2/1/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
2/3/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
2/6/2022
Providence
-
Home
2/9/2022
DePaul
-
Away
2/12/2022
Creighton
-
Home