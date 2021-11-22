Butler vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Butler vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 16, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) dribbles the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 15 Houston Cougars (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (3-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Fertitta Center. The game airs at 4:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Houston vs. Butler

    Houston vs Butler Betting Information

    Houston

    -9.5

    123.5 points

    Key Stats for Houston vs. Butler

    • Last year, the Cougars scored 7.4 more points per game (76.1) than the Bulldogs gave up (68.7).
    • The Bulldogs scored 5.3 more points per game last year (63.5) than the Cougars allowed their opponents to score (58.2).
    • The Cougars shot 43.5% from the field last season, three percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars had given up to their opponents (37.8%).

    Houston Players to Watch

    • Quentin Grimes averaged 17.3 points and 1.9 assists per game last year -- both team highs. He also posted 5.5 rebounds, shooting 40.6% from the field and 40.3% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in the country).
    • Dejon Jarreau put up a team-high 4.2 assists per contest last season. He also put up 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Justin Gorham posted a team-leading 8.3 rebounds per contest last season. He also posted 8.1 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 49.5% from the floor.
    • Marcus Sasser put up 12.4 points, 2.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game last season.
    • Tramon Mark posted 7.8 points, 1.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest last season.

    Butler Players to Watch

    • Chuck Harris scored 12.9 points and distributed 2.3 assists per game last season.
    • Bryce Nze pulled down an average of 7.4 boards in each contest while scoring 10.9 points per game last season.
    • Jair Bolden hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Myles Tate averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Nze notched 0.5 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Maui Invitational: Butler vs. Houston

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    4:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

