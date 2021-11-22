Butler vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Nov 16, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) dribbles the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Houston Cougars (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (3-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Fertitta Center. The game airs at 4:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Houston vs. Butler

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Houston -9.5 123.5 points

Key Stats for Houston vs. Butler

Last year, the Cougars scored 7.4 more points per game (76.1) than the Bulldogs gave up (68.7).

The Bulldogs scored 5.3 more points per game last year (63.5) than the Cougars allowed their opponents to score (58.2).

The Cougars shot 43.5% from the field last season, three percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

The Bulldogs' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars had given up to their opponents (37.8%).

Houston Players to Watch

Quentin Grimes averaged 17.3 points and 1.9 assists per game last year -- both team highs. He also posted 5.5 rebounds, shooting 40.6% from the field and 40.3% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in the country).

Dejon Jarreau put up a team-high 4.2 assists per contest last season. He also put up 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Justin Gorham posted a team-leading 8.3 rebounds per contest last season. He also posted 8.1 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 49.5% from the floor.

Marcus Sasser put up 12.4 points, 2.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game last season.

Tramon Mark posted 7.8 points, 1.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest last season.

Butler Players to Watch