Butler vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

How to Watch Butler vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 15 Houston Cougars (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (3-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Fertitta Center. The game airs at 4:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Houston vs. Butler
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fertitta Center
- Arena: Fertitta Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Houston
-9.5
123.5 points
Key Stats for Houston vs. Butler
- Last year, the Cougars scored 7.4 more points per game (76.1) than the Bulldogs gave up (68.7).
- The Bulldogs scored 5.3 more points per game last year (63.5) than the Cougars allowed their opponents to score (58.2).
- The Cougars shot 43.5% from the field last season, three percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- The Bulldogs' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars had given up to their opponents (37.8%).
Houston Players to Watch
- Quentin Grimes averaged 17.3 points and 1.9 assists per game last year -- both team highs. He also posted 5.5 rebounds, shooting 40.6% from the field and 40.3% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in the country).
- Dejon Jarreau put up a team-high 4.2 assists per contest last season. He also put up 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Justin Gorham posted a team-leading 8.3 rebounds per contest last season. He also posted 8.1 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 49.5% from the floor.
- Marcus Sasser put up 12.4 points, 2.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game last season.
- Tramon Mark posted 7.8 points, 1.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest last season.
Butler Players to Watch
- Chuck Harris scored 12.9 points and distributed 2.3 assists per game last season.
- Bryce Nze pulled down an average of 7.4 boards in each contest while scoring 10.9 points per game last season.
- Jair Bolden hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Myles Tate averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Nze notched 0.5 blocks per contest.
