Butler and Houston battle it out Monday afternoon in the first round of the Maui Invitational in men's college basketball.

The Butler men's basketball team heads to Hawaii coming off its first loss of the year to Michigan State on Wednesday. The Bulldogs had won their first three games but struggled against the Spartans in their 73–52 loss.

How to Watch Butler vs Houston Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The loss dropped their record to 3–1 on the year and showed that the Bulldogs weren't quite ready for the top dogs this year.

On Monday, they will get another opportunity at a very good team when they take on No. 15 Houston in Maui.

Houston slipped by Hofstra in overtime in its season opener but has bounced back with two blowout wins including its last game against Virginia on Tuesday. The Cougars completely dominated the Cavaliers in the 67–47 win.

Houston is still trying to round into the form it had last year when it made it to the Final Four, but it still heads to Maui as one of the favorites to win the tournament.

First, the Cougars must get through a pesky Butler team if they want to make it to the semifinals Tuesday.

