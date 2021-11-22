Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Butler Bulldogs vs Houston Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Butler and Houston battle it out Monday afternoon in the first round of the Maui Invitational in men's college basketball.
    Author:

    The Butler men's basketball team heads to Hawaii coming off its first loss of the year to Michigan State on Wednesday. The Bulldogs had won their first three games but struggled against the Spartans in their 73–52 loss.

    How to Watch Butler vs Houston Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Butler vs Houston game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss dropped their record to 3–1 on the year and showed that the Bulldogs weren't quite ready for the top dogs this year.

    On Monday, they will get another opportunity at a very good team when they take on No. 15 Houston in Maui.

    Houston slipped by Hofstra in overtime in its season opener but has bounced back with two blowout wins including its last game against Virginia on Tuesday. The Cougars completely dominated the Cavaliers in the 67–47 win.

    Houston is still trying to round into the form it had last year when it made it to the Final Four, but it still heads to Maui as one of the favorites to win the tournament.

    First, the Cougars must get through a pesky Butler team if they want to make it to the semifinals Tuesday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Butler Bulldogs vs Houston Cougars

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    4:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Butler Bulldogs forward Myles Wilmoth (5) holds up his arms to celebrate Butler Bulldogs forward Bryce Nze (10) half-time buzzer half court shot Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Butler Bulldogs defeated the Troy Trojans, 70-59. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1113 Ncaa Men S Basketball Troy At Butler
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Butler vs Houston

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) dribbles the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Houston vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) dribbles the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Butler vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Salzburg
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Lille vs. Salzburg

    1 hour ago
    Hockey Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch Torino vs. Udinese

    2 hours ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs Wisconsin

    2 hours ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    2 hours ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    2 hours ago
    Manchester United Bruno Fernandes
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Villarreal vs. Manchester United

    4 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy