Butler vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Butler vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) drives by Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (17-10, 9-7 Big East) will attempt to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (13-16, 6-12 Big East) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Butler

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Marquette -8 137.5 points

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Butler

The Golden Eagles average 8.4 more points per game (74.6) than the Bulldogs allow (66.2).

The Bulldogs' 63.5 points per game are 6.8 fewer points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allow.

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.

Marquette Players to Watch

Justin Lewis averages 16.6 points and 8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.8 assists, shooting 45% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Darryl Morsell is posting 13 points, 2.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Tyler Kolek puts up a team-high 5.9 assists per game. He is also averaging 7.3 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 32.7% from the floor and 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Kur Kuath posts 5.6 points, 4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 71.1% from the field.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper puts up 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor.

Butler Players to Watch