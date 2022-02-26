Butler vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Butler vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) drives by Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) drives by Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (17-10, 9-7 Big East) will attempt to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (13-16, 6-12 Big East) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Butler

Marquette vs Butler Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Marquette

-8

137.5 points

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Butler

  • The Golden Eagles average 8.4 more points per game (74.6) than the Bulldogs allow (66.2).
  • The Bulldogs' 63.5 points per game are 6.8 fewer points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Justin Lewis averages 16.6 points and 8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.8 assists, shooting 45% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Darryl Morsell is posting 13 points, 2.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Tyler Kolek puts up a team-high 5.9 assists per game. He is also averaging 7.3 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 32.7% from the floor and 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Kur Kuath posts 5.6 points, 4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 71.1% from the field.
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper puts up 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor.

Butler Players to Watch

  • Aaron Thompson is averaging a team-leading 3.9 assists per contest. And he is contributing 8.1 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 46.9% of his shots from the field.
  • Chuck Harris is the Bulldogs' top scorer (10.8 points per game), and he posts 1.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
  • Jayden Taylor gives the Bulldogs 8.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Bryce Nze gives the Bulldogs 8.5 points, 6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Bryce Golden is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (3.7 per game), and he averages 9.1 points and 0.7 assists.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Butler at Marquette

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17765030
PGA Tour

How to Watch Honda Classic, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas
5 minutes ago
Feb 18, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) drives past St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler at Marquette in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17748014
College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

By Matthew Beighle
5 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) drives by Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Marquette vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) and teammates celebrate after a win against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) and teammates celebrate after a win against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) drives by Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17761664
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Flyers

By Ben Macaluso
35 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy