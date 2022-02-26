Butler vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Butler vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (17-10, 9-7 Big East) will attempt to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (13-16, 6-12 Big East) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Marquette vs. Butler
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Marquette
-8
137.5 points
Key Stats for Marquette vs. Butler
- The Golden Eagles average 8.4 more points per game (74.6) than the Bulldogs allow (66.2).
- The Bulldogs' 63.5 points per game are 6.8 fewer points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allow.
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis averages 16.6 points and 8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.8 assists, shooting 45% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Darryl Morsell is posting 13 points, 2.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
- Tyler Kolek puts up a team-high 5.9 assists per game. He is also averaging 7.3 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 32.7% from the floor and 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kur Kuath posts 5.6 points, 4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 71.1% from the field.
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper puts up 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor.
Butler Players to Watch
- Aaron Thompson is averaging a team-leading 3.9 assists per contest. And he is contributing 8.1 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 46.9% of his shots from the field.
- Chuck Harris is the Bulldogs' top scorer (10.8 points per game), and he posts 1.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
- Jayden Taylor gives the Bulldogs 8.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Bryce Nze gives the Bulldogs 8.5 points, 6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Bryce Golden is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (3.7 per game), and he averages 9.1 points and 0.7 assists.
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Butler at Marquette
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)