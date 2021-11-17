Butler vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Butler vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Butler vs. Michigan State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Butler vs. Michigan State

    • Last year, the Spartans put up 69.4 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 68.7 the Bulldogs allowed.
    • The Bulldogs' 63.5 points per game last year were 7.6 fewer points than the 71.1 the Spartans allowed to opponents.
    • The Spartans shot 42.6% from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Aaron Henry averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 boards and 3.6 assists per game last season.
    • Gabe Brown hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Henry averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Marcus Bingham compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Butler Players to Watch

    • Chuck Harris put up 12.9 points per game last season along with 2.3 assists.
    • Bryce Nze averaged 7.4 boards per game in addition to his 10.9 PPG average.
    • Jair Bolden made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Myles Tate and Nze were defensive standouts last season, with Tate averaging 1.2 steals per game and Nze collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.

    Michigan State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Kansas

    L 87-74

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Western Michigan

    W 90-46

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Butler

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Toledo

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    Butler Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    IUPUI

    W 56-47

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Central Arkansas

    W 85-53

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Troy

    W 70-59

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Saginaw Valley

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Michigan State at Butler

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

