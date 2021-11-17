Butler vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Butler vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Butler vs. Michigan State
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Butler vs. Michigan State
- Last year, the Spartans put up 69.4 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 68.7 the Bulldogs allowed.
- The Bulldogs' 63.5 points per game last year were 7.6 fewer points than the 71.1 the Spartans allowed to opponents.
- The Spartans shot 42.6% from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- The Bulldogs' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Aaron Henry averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 boards and 3.6 assists per game last season.
- Gabe Brown hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Henry averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Marcus Bingham compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
Butler Players to Watch
- Chuck Harris put up 12.9 points per game last season along with 2.3 assists.
- Bryce Nze averaged 7.4 boards per game in addition to his 10.9 PPG average.
- Jair Bolden made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Myles Tate and Nze were defensive standouts last season, with Tate averaging 1.2 steals per game and Nze collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Kansas
L 87-74
Home
11/12/2021
Western Michigan
W 90-46
Home
11/17/2021
Butler
-
Away
11/20/2021
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
11/24/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Home
12/1/2021
Louisville
-
Home
12/4/2021
Toledo
-
Home
12/8/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
IUPUI
W 56-47
Home
11/12/2021
Central Arkansas
W 85-53
Home
11/13/2021
Troy
W 70-59
Home
11/17/2021
Michigan State
-
Home
11/22/2021
Houston
-
Away
11/30/2021
Saginaw Valley
-
Home
12/7/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
12/11/2021
Eastern Illinois
-
Home
12/18/2021
Purdue
-
Away
