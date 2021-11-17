Butler vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Butler Bulldogs forward Myles Wilmoth (5) holds up his arms to celebrate Butler Bulldogs forward Bryce Nze (10) half-time buzzer half court shot Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Butler Bulldogs defeated the Troy Trojans, 70-59. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1113 Ncaa Men S Basketball Troy At Butler

The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Butler vs. Michigan State

Last year, the Spartans put up 69.4 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 68.7 the Bulldogs allowed.

The Bulldogs' 63.5 points per game last year were 7.6 fewer points than the 71.1 the Spartans allowed to opponents.

The Spartans shot 42.6% from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

The Bulldogs' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

Michigan State Players to Watch

Aaron Henry averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 boards and 3.6 assists per game last season.

Gabe Brown hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Henry averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Marcus Bingham compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

Chuck Harris put up 12.9 points per game last season along with 2.3 assists.

Bryce Nze averaged 7.4 boards per game in addition to his 10.9 PPG average.

Jair Bolden made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.

Myles Tate and Nze were defensive standouts last season, with Tate averaging 1.2 steals per game and Nze collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Kansas L 87-74 Home 11/12/2021 Western Michigan W 90-46 Home 11/17/2021 Butler - Away 11/20/2021 Eastern Michigan - Home 11/24/2021 Loyola Chicago - Home 12/1/2021 Louisville - Home 12/4/2021 Toledo - Home 12/8/2021 Minnesota - Away

Butler Schedule