Butler heads to Norman to face Oklahoma in the Big East–Big 12 Battle.

Playing in its first true road game of the season, the Butler men's basketball team (5–3) come into Tuesday's game against Oklahoma (7–1) with the 23rd-best scoring defense, which has yielded 58.4 points per game.

The Sooners hit the floor for the first time since defeating No. 20 Florida last Wednesday night. They have raced out to a 7–1 start under coach Porter Moser, making him the third coach in program history to achieve a 7–1 start or better in their first season at Oklahoma. The previous two, Lon Kruger and Kelvin Sampson, both eventually took Oklahoma to the Final Four.

How to Watch Butler at Oklahoma:

Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Oklahoma senior Tanner Groves was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his performance in the win over Florida. Groves chipped in 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a block to win the award for the second time this season.

Groves, a transfer from Eastern Washington and 2021 Big Sky Conference Player of the Year, led the Sooners in points against Northwestern State and UTSA, scoring 15 points against the Demons in the season opener and 21 against the Roadrunners.

Butler returns 10 of its top 11 scorers from last season. In all, Butler's roster returns 97.2 percent of its scoring and 96.2 percent of minutes played from the last season.

The Bulldogs feature three players averaging double-digit scoring, including senior guard Jair Bolden (12.6 points per game), freshman guard Jayden Taylor (11.9) and sophomore guard Chuck Harris (10.9).

The Sooners are 4–0 at home this season and are 25–0 at home against nonconference opponents since the start of the 201819 season.

