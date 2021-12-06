Publish date:
How to Watch Butler vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (7-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (5-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Lloyd Noble Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Butler
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Butler
- The Sooners record 75.6 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs allow.
- The Bulldogs' 64.6 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 60.3 the Sooners give up.
- This season, the Sooners have a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10% higher than the 40% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- The Bulldogs' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Tanner Groves posts 15.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.1 assists, shooting 59.5% from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jalen Hill paces his squad in rebounds per game (6.4), and also puts up 9.8 points and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Jordan Goldwire paces his squad in assists per contest (4.3), and also averages 9.4 points and 2.3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Elijah Harkless is putting up 8.1 points, 2.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
- Umoja Gibson averages 11.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 37% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Butler Players to Watch
- Jair Bolden is the Bulldogs' top scorer (12.6 points per game), and he contributes 1.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds.
- Jayden Taylor gets the Bulldogs 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Chuck Harris is the Bulldogs' top assist man (2.8 per game), and he contributes 9.5 points and 3.6 rebounds.
- Ty Groce is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (4.1 per game), and he posts 7.4 points and 0.9 assists.
- The Bulldogs receive 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Bryce Golden.
How To Watch
December
7
2021
Butler at Oklahoma
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)