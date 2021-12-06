Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Butler vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) and forward Kur Kuath (52) react during a time out against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) and forward Kur Kuath (52) react during a time out against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma Sooners (7-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (5-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Lloyd Noble Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Butler

    Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Butler

    • The Sooners record 75.6 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs allow.
    • The Bulldogs' 64.6 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 60.3 the Sooners give up.
    • This season, the Sooners have a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10% higher than the 40% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Bulldogs' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Tanner Groves posts 15.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.1 assists, shooting 59.5% from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jalen Hill paces his squad in rebounds per game (6.4), and also puts up 9.8 points and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Jordan Goldwire paces his squad in assists per contest (4.3), and also averages 9.4 points and 2.3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Elijah Harkless is putting up 8.1 points, 2.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
    • Umoja Gibson averages 11.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 37% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Butler Players to Watch

    • Jair Bolden is the Bulldogs' top scorer (12.6 points per game), and he contributes 1.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds.
    • Jayden Taylor gets the Bulldogs 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Chuck Harris is the Bulldogs' top assist man (2.8 per game), and he contributes 9.5 points and 3.6 rebounds.
    • Ty Groce is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (4.1 per game), and he posts 7.4 points and 0.9 assists.
    • The Bulldogs receive 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Bryce Golden.

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Butler at Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 26, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Eastern Kentucky Colonels forward Michael Moreno (24) shoots the ball over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket in the second half as Little Rock Trojans guard guard Jovan Stulic (33) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-78. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arkansas vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tulsa vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) and forward Kur Kuath (52) react during a time out against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) blocks Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shot during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy