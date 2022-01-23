How to Watch Butler vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (9-9, 2-5 Big East) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 21 Providence Friars (15-2, 5-1 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Dunkin' Donuts Center.

How to Watch Providence vs. Butler

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Dunkin' Donuts Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Providence -9 127 points

Key Stats for Providence vs. Butler

The 70.5 points per game the Friars put up are 5.6 more points than the Bulldogs give up (64.9).

The Bulldogs put up only 2.1 fewer points per game (62.1) than the Friars allow their opponents to score (64.2).

This season, the Friars have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

Providence Players to Watch

Noah Horchler is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (8.3), and also averages 10.1 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Nate Watson paces the Friars at 13.8 points per game, while also putting up 0.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Al Durham leads the Friars at 3.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 13.4 points.

Justin Minaya is posting 5.7 points, 1.4 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

A.J. Reeves puts up 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Butler Players to Watch