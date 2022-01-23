Skip to main content

How to Watch Butler vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 20, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (9-9, 2-5 Big East) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 21 Providence Friars (15-2, 5-1 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Dunkin' Donuts Center.

How to Watch Providence vs. Butler

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Providence vs Butler Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Providence

-9

127 points

Key Stats for Providence vs. Butler

  • The 70.5 points per game the Friars put up are 5.6 more points than the Bulldogs give up (64.9).
  • The Bulldogs put up only 2.1 fewer points per game (62.1) than the Friars allow their opponents to score (64.2).
  • This season, the Friars have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

Providence Players to Watch

  • Noah Horchler is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (8.3), and also averages 10.1 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Nate Watson paces the Friars at 13.8 points per game, while also putting up 0.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds.
  • Al Durham leads the Friars at 3.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 13.4 points.
  • Justin Minaya is posting 5.7 points, 1.4 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
  • A.J. Reeves puts up 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Butler Players to Watch

  • Jayden Taylor is the Bulldogs' top scorer (9.7 points per game), and he puts up 1.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
  • Aaron Thompson is the Bulldogs' top assist man (3.2 per game), and he posts 6.2 points and 2.3 rebounds.
  • Chuck Harris gives the Bulldogs 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Bryce Golden is averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 55.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • Jair Bolden is putting up 8.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 35.0% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Butler at Providence

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Jets at Penguins

5 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates with the puck as Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd (26) defends during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

5 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17536292
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at Knicks

5 minutes ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UConn at St. John's in Women's College Basketball

5 minutes ago
g league
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch G League Ignite at Long Island Nets

5 minutes ago
Ohio State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Rutgers in Women's College Basketball

5 minutes ago
Tess Ledeux X games
Winter X Games

How to Watch Winter X Games

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17540436
College Basketball

How to Watch Northwestern at Purdue

5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy