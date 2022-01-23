How to Watch Butler vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (9-9, 2-5 Big East) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 21 Providence Friars (15-2, 5-1 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Dunkin' Donuts Center.
How to Watch Providence vs. Butler
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
Providence
-9
127 points
Key Stats for Providence vs. Butler
- The 70.5 points per game the Friars put up are 5.6 more points than the Bulldogs give up (64.9).
- The Bulldogs put up only 2.1 fewer points per game (62.1) than the Friars allow their opponents to score (64.2).
- This season, the Friars have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
Providence Players to Watch
- Noah Horchler is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (8.3), and also averages 10.1 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Nate Watson paces the Friars at 13.8 points per game, while also putting up 0.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds.
- Al Durham leads the Friars at 3.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 13.4 points.
- Justin Minaya is posting 5.7 points, 1.4 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
- A.J. Reeves puts up 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Butler Players to Watch
- Jayden Taylor is the Bulldogs' top scorer (9.7 points per game), and he puts up 1.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
- Aaron Thompson is the Bulldogs' top assist man (3.2 per game), and he posts 6.2 points and 2.3 rebounds.
- Chuck Harris gives the Bulldogs 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Bryce Golden is averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 55.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Jair Bolden is putting up 8.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 35.0% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.
