How to Watch Butler vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 8 Providence Friars (21-3, 11-2 Big East) will look to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10 Big East) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Butler vs. Providence
- The 71.5 points per game the Friars score are 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs give up (66.0).
- The Bulldogs' 63.4 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 65.6 the Friars give up.
- The Friars make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
Providence Players to Watch
- The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 13.8 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists.
- Noah Horchler is Providence's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.4 per game, while Jared Bynum is its best passer, distributing 4.2 assists in each contest.
- Horchler leads the Friars in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Bynum and Watson lead Providence on the defensive end, with Bynum leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Watson in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Butler Players to Watch
- Chuck Harris is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 10.7 points per game. He also adds 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his stats.
- Bryce Golden puts up a stat line of 3.7 rebounds, 9.2 points and 0.8 assists per game for Butler to take the top rebound spot on the team. Aaron Thompson holds the top spot for assists with 3.9 per game, adding 8.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.
- Harris is the top scorer from deep for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
- Thompson's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Butler defensively.
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/30/2022
Marquette
W 65-63
Home
2/1/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 86-82
Away
2/6/2022
Georgetown
W 71-52
Away
2/12/2022
DePaul
W 76-73
Home
2/15/2022
Villanova
L 89-84
Home
2/20/2022
Butler
-
Away
2/23/2022
Xavier
-
Home
2/26/2022
Creighton
-
Home
3/1/2022
Villanova
-
Away
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 75-72
Home
2/8/2022
Creighton
L 54-52
Away
2/12/2022
Marquette
W 85-79
Home
2/15/2022
DePaul
W 73-71
Away
2/18/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 91-57
Away
2/20/2022
Providence
-
Home
2/23/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
2/26/2022
Marquette
-
Away
3/5/2022
Villanova
-
Home
(Sign up now for a free trial.)