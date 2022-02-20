How to Watch Butler vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) drives the ball around Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the second at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Bulldogs won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Providence Friars (21-3, 11-2 Big East) will look to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10 Big East) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. Providence

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Butler vs. Providence

The 71.5 points per game the Friars score are 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs give up (66.0).

The Bulldogs' 63.4 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 65.6 the Friars give up.

The Friars make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Providence Players to Watch

The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 13.8 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

Noah Horchler is Providence's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.4 per game, while Jared Bynum is its best passer, distributing 4.2 assists in each contest.

Horchler leads the Friars in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Bynum and Watson lead Providence on the defensive end, with Bynum leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Watson in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

Chuck Harris is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 10.7 points per game. He also adds 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his stats.

Bryce Golden puts up a stat line of 3.7 rebounds, 9.2 points and 0.8 assists per game for Butler to take the top rebound spot on the team. Aaron Thompson holds the top spot for assists with 3.9 per game, adding 8.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.

Harris is the top scorer from deep for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.6 threes per game.

Thompson's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Butler defensively.

Providence Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/30/2022 Marquette W 65-63 Home 2/1/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 86-82 Away 2/6/2022 Georgetown W 71-52 Away 2/12/2022 DePaul W 76-73 Home 2/15/2022 Villanova L 89-84 Home 2/20/2022 Butler - Away 2/23/2022 Xavier - Home 2/26/2022 Creighton - Home 3/1/2022 Villanova - Away

Butler Schedule