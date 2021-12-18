Butler and Purdue battle in the first game of the Crossroads Classic on Saturday afternoon

Butler and Purdue tip off the final Crossroads Classic on Saturday afternoon. The event that brings the four major schools from Indiana together for a Saturday doubleheader is ending after 11 years.

How to Watch Butler vs Purdue in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Bulldogs head to Indianapolis on a four-game winning streak that includes an overtime win against Oklahoma and a 12 point win over Eastern Illinois.

The streak has come after Butler had lost three in a row and has its record up to 7-3.

Saturday the Bulldogs will look to stay hot as they take on a Purdue team that is coming off a huge comeback win over NC State on Sunday night.

The Boilermakers' first ever week as the AP No. 1 team was not a good one. They lost to Rutgers on the road on a last-second heave and then nearly lost against the Wolfpack.

Purdue had to come back from 13 points down in the second half but finally took control in overtime to win 82-72.

The 1-1 week dropped Purdue down to No. 3 in the latest polls as Baylor took over the top spot.

Saturday they will look to snap Butler's winning streak and get just their fourth ever win in the Crossroads Classic.

