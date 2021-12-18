Publish date:
How to Watch Butler vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (7-3) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Mackey Arena.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Butler
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Mackey Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-15.5
132.5 points
Key Stats for Purdue vs. Butler
- The 87.4 points per game the Boilermakers record are 29.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (58.3).
- The Bulldogs' 64.9 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 66.1 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.
- The Boilermakers make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- The Bulldogs' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
Purdue Players to Watch
- Trevion Williams paces his team in rebounds per game (9.3), and also puts up 14.2 points and 3.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers with 16.4 points per game and 3.4 assists, while also posting 5.4 rebounds.
- Zach Edey averages 14.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Sasha Stefanovic puts up a team-best 4.0 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.9 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 42.0% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Caleb Furst is putting up 6.6 points, 0.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest.
Butler Players to Watch
- Chuck Harris gets the Bulldogs 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jair Bolden is averaging a team-best 11.4 points per contest. And he is producing 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists, making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.9% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.
- Jayden Taylor is posting 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 39.5% of his shots from the field.
- Bryce Golden is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (4.1 per game), and he averages 8.4 points and 0.7 assists.
- Ty Groce is posting 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.
How To Watch
December
18
2021
Butler vs. Purdue
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)