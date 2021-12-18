Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) reacts after making a basket during overtime against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (7-3) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Mackey Arena.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Butler

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -15.5 132.5 points

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Butler

The 87.4 points per game the Boilermakers record are 29.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (58.3).

The Bulldogs' 64.9 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 66.1 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.

The Boilermakers make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

The Bulldogs' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).

Purdue Players to Watch

Trevion Williams paces his team in rebounds per game (9.3), and also puts up 14.2 points and 3.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers with 16.4 points per game and 3.4 assists, while also posting 5.4 rebounds.

Zach Edey averages 14.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Sasha Stefanovic puts up a team-best 4.0 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.9 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 42.0% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Caleb Furst is putting up 6.6 points, 0.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest.

Butler Players to Watch