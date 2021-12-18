Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Butler vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) reacts after making a basket during overtime against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) reacts after making a basket during overtime against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Butler Bulldogs (7-3) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Mackey Arena.

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Butler

    Purdue vs Butler Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Purdue

    -15.5

    132.5 points

    Key Stats for Purdue vs. Butler

    • The 87.4 points per game the Boilermakers record are 29.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (58.3).
    • The Bulldogs' 64.9 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 66.1 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.
    • The Boilermakers make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
    • The Bulldogs' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Trevion Williams paces his team in rebounds per game (9.3), and also puts up 14.2 points and 3.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers with 16.4 points per game and 3.4 assists, while also posting 5.4 rebounds.
    • Zach Edey averages 14.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
    • Sasha Stefanovic puts up a team-best 4.0 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.9 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 42.0% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Caleb Furst is putting up 6.6 points, 0.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest.

    Butler Players to Watch

    • Chuck Harris gets the Bulldogs 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Jair Bolden is averaging a team-best 11.4 points per contest. And he is producing 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists, making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.9% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.
    • Jayden Taylor is posting 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 39.5% of his shots from the field.
    • Bryce Golden is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (4.1 per game), and he averages 8.4 points and 0.7 assists.
    • Ty Groce is posting 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Butler vs. Purdue

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots on Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Pistons

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Juventus
    Soccer

    Bologna vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    st john's
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pittsburgh at St. John's

    3 minutes ago
    memphis
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tennessee at Memphis

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) reacts after making a basket during overtime against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Butler vs. Purdue

    3 minutes ago
    jackson state
    College Football

    How to Watch The Cricket Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_13903959
    entertainment

    How to Watch Holiday Hijinks Marathon

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy