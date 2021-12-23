Butler vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie shoots past Butler Bulldogs guard Jair Bolden on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1117 Ncaa Men S Basketball Michigan State At Butler Syndication The Indianapolis Star

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (9-3, 0-0 Big East) will host the Butler Bulldogs (7-4, 0-0 Big East) after winning three straight home games. The contest begins at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Carnesecca Arena

Carnesecca Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Saint John's (NY) -5.5 135.5 points

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler

The Red Storm record 15.9 more points per game (75.9) than the Bulldogs allow (60.0).

The Bulldogs put up an average of 63.4 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 65.8 the Red Storm give up.

This season, the Red Storm have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

Julian Champagnie leads the Red Storm with 20.3 points per contest and 6.7 rebounds, while also putting up 2.1 assists.

Posh Alexander paces the Red Storm at 4.6 assists per contest, while also posting 4.0 rebounds and 14.5 points.

Dylan Addae-Wusu posts 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Montez Mathis is posting 10.1 points, 2.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Joel Soriano is putting up 6.6 points, 0.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Butler Players to Watch