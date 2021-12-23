Butler vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Butler vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (9-3, 0-0 Big East) will host the Butler Bulldogs (7-4, 0-0 Big East) after winning three straight home games. The contest begins at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint John's (NY)
-5.5
135.5 points
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler
- The Red Storm record 15.9 more points per game (75.9) than the Bulldogs allow (60.0).
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 63.4 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 65.8 the Red Storm give up.
- This season, the Red Storm have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie leads the Red Storm with 20.3 points per contest and 6.7 rebounds, while also putting up 2.1 assists.
- Posh Alexander paces the Red Storm at 4.6 assists per contest, while also posting 4.0 rebounds and 14.5 points.
- Dylan Addae-Wusu posts 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Montez Mathis is posting 10.1 points, 2.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.
- Joel Soriano is putting up 6.6 points, 0.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Butler Players to Watch
- Jair Bolden is posting team highs in points (10.6 per game) and assists (1.1). And he is producing 2.3 rebounds, making 38.4% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.
- Jayden Taylor is posting 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 40.0% of his shots from the field.
- The Bulldogs get 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Chuck Harris.
- Bryce Golden is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (4.1 per game), and he delivers 9.2 points and 0.6 assists.
- Aaron Thompson is averaging a team-leading 3.5 assists per contest. And he is contributing 4.7 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 40.0% of his shots from the floor.
