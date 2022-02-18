Butler vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Butler vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) drives the ball around Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the second at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Bulldogs won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (15-11, 6-8 Big East) will host the Butler Bulldogs (13-13, 6-9 Big East) after losing four home games in a row. The contest tips at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, February 18, 2022.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler

  • Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
Saint John's (NY) vs Butler Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Saint John's (NY)

-7.5

141.5 points

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler

  • The Red Storm average 75.8 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 65.1 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 63.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 71.0 the Red Storm give up to opponents.
  • The Red Storm make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • Julian Champagnie is tops on his squad in both points (18.7) and rebounds (6.6) per game, and also averages 2.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Posh Alexander leads the Red Storm at 5.1 assists per game, while also posting 4.4 rebounds and 14.6 points.
  • Dylan Addae-Wusu is putting up 9.1 points, 4.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Joel Soriano puts up 6.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 54.4% from the floor.
  • Montez Mathis is putting up 8.6 points, 2.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Butler Players to Watch

  • Aaron Thompson is putting up a team-high 4.0 assists per contest. And he is producing 8.0 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 47.4% of his shots from the field.
  • Chuck Harris is No. 1 on the Bulldogs in scoring (10.8 points per game) and assists (1.7), and posts 3.0 rebounds. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Bryce Golden is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (3.8 per game), and he produces 9.3 points and 0.8 assists.
  • Jayden Taylor is posting 8.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 39.9% of his shots from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.
  • Bryce Nze gives the Bulldogs 8.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Butler at St. John's

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
5:00
PM/EST
