Butler vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch Butler vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) drives the ball around Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the second at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Bulldogs won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (15-11, 6-8 Big East) will host the Butler Bulldogs (13-13, 6-9 Big East) after losing four home games in a row. The contest tips at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, February 18, 2022.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler

Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022

Friday, February 18, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Carnesecca Arena

Carnesecca Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Saint John's (NY) -7.5 141.5 points

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler

The Red Storm average 75.8 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 65.1 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 63.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 71.0 the Red Storm give up to opponents.

The Red Storm make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

Julian Champagnie is tops on his squad in both points (18.7) and rebounds (6.6) per game, and also averages 2.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Posh Alexander leads the Red Storm at 5.1 assists per game, while also posting 4.4 rebounds and 14.6 points.

Dylan Addae-Wusu is putting up 9.1 points, 4.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Joel Soriano puts up 6.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 54.4% from the floor.

Montez Mathis is putting up 8.6 points, 2.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Butler Players to Watch