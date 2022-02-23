Skip to main content

How to Watch Butler vs. Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can Seton Hall climb into a first-round bye in the Big East tournament? The Pirates continue to charge with four games to go, hosting Butler on Wednesday night.

With Saturday's win over DePaul, Seton Hall has now won four of its last six games. The Pirates are climbing the standings with just under two weeks to go in the regular season and have a real shot at a first-round bye in the Big East tournament. They'll need to keep winning to get there, starting with a matchup against Butler on Wednesday night. 

How to Watch Butler vs. Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Butler vs. Seton Hall on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seton Hall's most recent win came Saturday, a 66-64 defeat of DePaul. Senior forward Jared Rhoden starred for the Pirates with a massive 18-point, 18-rebound double-double (those 18 rebounds being a season-high). Rhoden is Seton Hall's leading scorer, averaging 15.5 points per game.

Butler is coming off of a near-upset of No. 11 and first-place Providence on Sunday. The Bulldogs held a 19-point lead over the Friars but ended up losing 71-70 in overtime.

This is the second of two meetings between Seton Hall and Butler this regular season. The Pirates took the first game 71-56 on Jan. 4. Rhoden led the way for the Pirates in that one with 17 points.

Will Seton Hall get the sweep? Or will Butler ride the momentum of a near-major win on Sunday to a mid-week victory? Tune in to FOX Sports 1 Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET for tip-off from Newark.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Butler vs. Seton Hall

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

