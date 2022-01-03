Jan 1, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives to the basket as Villanova Wildcats guard Jordan Longino (15) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (8-4, 0-0 Big East) will host the No. 15 Seton Hall Pirates (10-4, 0-0 Big East) after winning four straight home games. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

How to Watch Butler vs. Seton Hall

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Butler vs. Seton Hall

The Bulldogs record 63.3 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 54.6 the Pirates allow.

The Pirates score an average of 66.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 59.9 the Bulldogs allow.

This season, the Bulldogs have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Pirates' opponents have made.

The Pirates have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, three percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Butler Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bulldogs this season is Chuck Harris, who averages 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Butler's leading rebounder is Bryce Golden averaging 4.2 boards per game and its best passer is Aaron Thompson and his 3.8 assists per game.

Jair Bolden leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Thompson is Butler's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

The Pirates' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jared Rhoden with 15 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Kadary Richmond notches more assists than any other Seton Hall player with 3.4 per game. He also scores 6.8 points and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.

Jamir Harris is consistent from deep and leads the Pirates with 2.1 made threes per game.

Seton Hall's leader in steals is Rhoden with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ike Obiagu with 2.2 per game.

Butler Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/30/2021 Saginaw Valley W 68-57 Home 12/7/2021 Oklahoma W 66-62 Away 12/11/2021 Eastern Illinois W 66-54 Home 12/18/2021 Purdue L 77-48 Away 12/29/2021 DePaul W 63-59 Home 1/4/2022 Seton Hall - Home 1/7/2022 Xavier - Home 1/13/2022 Georgetown - Away 1/16/2022 Villanova - Away 1/20/2022 UConn - Home 1/23/2022 Providence - Away

Seton Hall Schedule