How to Watch Butler vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (8-4, 0-0 Big East) will host the No. 15 Seton Hall Pirates (10-4, 0-0 Big East) after winning four straight home games. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
How to Watch Butler vs. Seton Hall
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Butler vs. Seton Hall
- The Bulldogs record 63.3 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 54.6 the Pirates allow.
- The Pirates score an average of 66.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 59.9 the Bulldogs allow.
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Pirates' opponents have made.
- The Pirates have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, three percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Butler Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bulldogs this season is Chuck Harris, who averages 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
- Butler's leading rebounder is Bryce Golden averaging 4.2 boards per game and its best passer is Aaron Thompson and his 3.8 assists per game.
- Jair Bolden leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Thompson is Butler's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- The Pirates' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jared Rhoden with 15 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
- Kadary Richmond notches more assists than any other Seton Hall player with 3.4 per game. He also scores 6.8 points and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Jamir Harris is consistent from deep and leads the Pirates with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Seton Hall's leader in steals is Rhoden with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ike Obiagu with 2.2 per game.
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Saginaw Valley
W 68-57
Home
12/7/2021
Oklahoma
W 66-62
Away
12/11/2021
Eastern Illinois
W 66-54
Home
12/18/2021
Purdue
L 77-48
Away
12/29/2021
DePaul
W 63-59
Home
1/4/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
1/7/2022
Xavier
-
Home
1/13/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
1/16/2022
Villanova
-
Away
1/20/2022
UConn
-
Home
1/23/2022
Providence
-
Away
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Rutgers
W 77-63
Home
12/20/2021
Saint John's (NY)
L 2-0
Home
12/23/2021
DePaul
W 2-0
Away
12/29/2021
Providence
L 70-65
Away
1/1/2022
Villanova
L 73-67
Home
1/4/2022
Butler
-
Away
1/8/2022
UConn
-
Home
1/13/2022
DePaul
-
Away
1/15/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/18/2022
Providence
-
Home
1/22/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away