    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Butler vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 1, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives to the basket as Villanova Wildcats guard Jordan Longino (15) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Butler Bulldogs (8-4, 0-0 Big East) will host the No. 15 Seton Hall Pirates (10-4, 0-0 Big East) after winning four straight home games. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

    How to Watch Butler vs. Seton Hall

    • Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Butler vs. Seton Hall

    • The Bulldogs record 63.3 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 54.6 the Pirates allow.
    • The Pirates score an average of 66.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 59.9 the Bulldogs allow.
    • This season, the Bulldogs have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Pirates' opponents have made.
    • The Pirates have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, three percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

    Butler Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Bulldogs this season is Chuck Harris, who averages 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
    • Butler's leading rebounder is Bryce Golden averaging 4.2 boards per game and its best passer is Aaron Thompson and his 3.8 assists per game.
    • Jair Bolden leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Thompson is Butler's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • The Pirates' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jared Rhoden with 15 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
    • Kadary Richmond notches more assists than any other Seton Hall player with 3.4 per game. He also scores 6.8 points and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
    • Jamir Harris is consistent from deep and leads the Pirates with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • Seton Hall's leader in steals is Rhoden with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ike Obiagu with 2.2 per game.

    Butler Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Saginaw Valley

    W 68-57

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Oklahoma

    W 66-62

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    W 66-54

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Purdue

    L 77-48

    Away

    12/29/2021

    DePaul

    W 63-59

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Xavier

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    UConn

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    Providence

    -

    Away

    Seton Hall Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Rutgers

    W 77-63

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    L 2-0

    Home

    12/23/2021

    DePaul

    W 2-0

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Providence

    L 70-65

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Villanova

    L 73-67

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Butler

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    UConn

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Providence

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Seton Hall at Butler

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

