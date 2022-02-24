Butler vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Butler vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 18, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) drives past St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Seton Hall Pirates (17-10, 7-8 Big East) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (13-15, 6-11 Big East) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Butler

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Seton Hall -9.5 132.5 points

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Butler

The Pirates record 69.1 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 66.2 the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs' 63.6 points per game are just 1.0 more point than the 62.6 the Pirates allow to opponents.

The Pirates make 42.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

The Bulldogs have shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Jared Rhoden is tops on the Pirates with 15.5 points per contest and 1.2 assists, while also posting 7.2 rebounds.

Kadary Richmond averages a team-leading 4.1 assists per contest. He is also putting up 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting 40.0% from the field.

Alexis Yetna puts up a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.0 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 40.7% from the floor.

Myles Cale posts 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyrese Samuel posts 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 1.0 block.

Butler Players to Watch