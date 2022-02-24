Butler vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Butler vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 18, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) drives past St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Seton Hall Pirates (17-10, 7-8 Big East) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (13-15, 6-11 Big East) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Butler

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Prudential Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seton Hall vs Butler Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Seton Hall

-9.5

132.5 points

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Butler

  • The Pirates record 69.1 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 66.2 the Bulldogs allow.
  • The Bulldogs' 63.6 points per game are just 1.0 more point than the 62.6 the Pirates allow to opponents.
  • The Pirates make 42.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Jared Rhoden is tops on the Pirates with 15.5 points per contest and 1.2 assists, while also posting 7.2 rebounds.
  • Kadary Richmond averages a team-leading 4.1 assists per contest. He is also putting up 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting 40.0% from the field.
  • Alexis Yetna puts up a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.0 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 40.7% from the floor.
  • Myles Cale posts 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Tyrese Samuel posts 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 1.0 block.

Butler Players to Watch

  • Aaron Thompson is posting a team-high 3.9 assists per game. And he is delivering 8.3 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 48.0% of his shots from the field.
  • Chuck Harris is putting up team highs in points (11.0 per game) and assists (1.7). And he is contributing 2.8 rebounds, making 36.5% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
  • Jayden Taylor gets the Bulldogs 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Bryce Golden is averaging a team-best 3.8 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 9.1 points and 0.8 assists, making 52.9% of his shots from the field.
  • Bryce Nze is averaging 8.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.2% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Butler at Seton Hall

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
