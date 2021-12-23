Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch Butler vs. St. John's in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Butler and St. John's open up Big East play against each other Thursday night in in Queens. Which team will start off 1-0 this college basketball season?
    Thursday night, Butler and St. John's both play their first Big East games of the season, when the Bulldogs visit the Red Storm in Queens. Both teams were picked to finish in the top half of the conference in the preseason poll, so this will prove to be a good measuring stick game for both teams.

    How to Watch Butler vs. St. John's in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream Butler vs. St. John's on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Butler comes into this game at 7-4 on the season. The last time the Bulldogs took the court was against in-state rival No. 3 Purdue. They'd end up losing that game, which snapped a four-game winning streak. Their signature win this year came against Oklahoma in the Big 12-Big East Battle.

    Meanwhile, St. John's will play for the first time in almost a week. Their original conference opener against Seton Hall, set for Monday, was canceled due to COVID-19. Before that, the Red Storm had won six of eight. They have an 8-3 record this season.

    St. John's forward Julian Champagnie is one of just two players in the Big East currently averaging over 20 points per game at 20.3. He's been lights out from deep, shooting 43.3% from three with more than double the three-point attempts than the next closest player on the team.

    This game is set to tip off Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it on FOX Sports 1.

    Regional restrictions may apply. 

