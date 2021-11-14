Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Butler vs. Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Butler Bulldogs (0-0) face the Troy Trojans (0-0) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Butler vs. Troy

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
    Key Stats for Butler vs. Troy

    • Last year, the 63.5 points per game the Bulldogs averaged were 5.9 fewer points than the Trojans allowed (69.4).
    • The Trojans scored only 3.4 fewer points per game last year (65.3) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (68.7).
    • The Bulldogs made 41.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
    • The Trojans shot at a 39.8% rate from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.

    Butler Players to Watch

    • Chuck Harris scored 12.9 points and distributed 2.3 assists per game last season.
    • Bryce Nze pulled down 7.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
    • Jair Bolden made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Myles Tate averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Nze notched 0.5 blocks per contest.

    Troy Players to Watch

    • Nick Stampley averaged 12.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game last season.
    • Zay Williams pulled down 8.2 rebounds per game, while Duke Miles dished out 3.5 assists per contest.
    • Stampley made 1.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Miles averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Williams collected 1.0 block per contest.

    Butler Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    IUPUI

    W 56-47

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Central Arkansas

    W 85-53

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Troy

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Saginaw Valley

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    -

    Home

    Troy Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Carver

    W 104-42

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Butler

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Jacksonville State

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    North Dakota

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UT Martin

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Troy at Butler

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
