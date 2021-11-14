Publish date:
How to Watch Butler vs. Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (0-0) face the Troy Trojans (0-0) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Butler vs. Troy
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Butler vs. Troy
- Last year, the 63.5 points per game the Bulldogs averaged were 5.9 fewer points than the Trojans allowed (69.4).
- The Trojans scored only 3.4 fewer points per game last year (65.3) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (68.7).
- The Bulldogs made 41.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- The Trojans shot at a 39.8% rate from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.
Butler Players to Watch
- Chuck Harris scored 12.9 points and distributed 2.3 assists per game last season.
- Bryce Nze pulled down 7.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
- Jair Bolden made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Myles Tate averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Nze notched 0.5 blocks per contest.
Troy Players to Watch
- Nick Stampley averaged 12.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game last season.
- Zay Williams pulled down 8.2 rebounds per game, while Duke Miles dished out 3.5 assists per contest.
- Stampley made 1.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Miles averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Williams collected 1.0 block per contest.
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
IUPUI
W 56-47
Home
11/12/2021
Central Arkansas
W 85-53
Home
11/13/2021
Troy
-
Home
11/17/2021
Michigan State
-
Home
11/22/2021
Houston
-
Away
11/30/2021
Saginaw Valley
-
Home
12/7/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
12/11/2021
Eastern Illinois
-
Home
Troy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Carver
W 104-42
Home
11/13/2021
Butler
-
Away
11/16/2021
Jacksonville State
-
Home
11/19/2021
North Dakota
-
Home
11/20/2021
UT Martin
-
Away
11/22/2021
Florida Atlantic
-
Away
11/28/2021
Florida
-
Away
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Troy at Butler
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
