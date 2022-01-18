Skip to main content

How to Watch Butler vs. Connecticut: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Butler and No. 25 UConn begin what will be a home-and-home series between the two schools this week.

Big East foes Butler and No. 25 Connecticut will play a home-and-home series this week.

The two schools will meet Tuesday night in Hartford, then head to Indianapolis on Thursday for a second meeting. This comes as the Huskies are surgingL They moved into the AP Top 25 poll this week.

UConn last played almost a week ago, beating St. John's in an 86–78 overtime shootout. The Huskies' one-two punch showed up big in that win, with sophomore forward Adama Sanogo scoring 26 points and guard R.J. Cole adding 19. 

Those two have been Connecticut's leading scorers all year, with Cole's 16.4 points per game ranking fifth in the Big East. UConn is second in the Big East in scoring as a team, averaging 80.3 points per game.

That win was the Huskies third in their last five games and improved their home record to 7–1. Overall, UConn is 11–4 this season with a 2–2 mark in conference play.

Butler comes into this one 9–7 overall and 2–3 in the Big East. Last week, the Bulldogs beat Georgetown 72–58 behind a 23-point game from graduate guard Jair Bolden.

This game tips off Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Catch the action on Fox Sports 1.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

