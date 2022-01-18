Butler vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Butler vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 UConn Huskies (11-4, 2-2 Big East) are at home in Big East action against the Butler Bulldogs (9-7, 2-3 Big East) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UConn vs. Butler

UConn vs Butler Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UConn

-13.5

125.5 points

Key Stats for UConn vs. Butler

  • The 80.3 points per game the Huskies put up are 16.7 more points than the Bulldogs allow (63.6).
  • The Bulldogs' 62.6 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 65.2 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • The Huskies make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 42.2% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 39.2% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

UConn Players to Watch

  • Andre Jackson leads his team in rebounds per game (7.7), and also puts up 7.6 points and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Adama Sanogo puts up 12.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 54.8% from the floor.
  • Isaiah Whaley puts up 7.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocked shots.
  • Tyrese Martin posts 11.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the field.

Butler Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs get 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Jayden Taylor.
  • Aaron Thompson is the Bulldogs' top assist man (3.3 per game), and he averages 5.9 points and 2.3 rebounds.
  • Bryce Golden is putting up team highs in points (9.8 per game) and rebounds (4.0). And he is delivering 0.6 assists, making 60.6% of his shots from the field.
  • Jair Bolden is posting 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 36.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.
  • Chuck Harris is the Bulldogs' top scorer (9.8 points per game) and assist man (1.9), and posts 2.9 rebounds.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Butler at Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

