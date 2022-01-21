Skip to main content

How to Watch Butler vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) and forward John-Michael Mulloy (35) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 UConn Huskies (12-4, 3-2 Big East) visit the Butler Bulldogs (9-8, 2-4 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Hinkle Fieldhouse, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

How to Watch Butler vs. UConn

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Butler vs. UConn

  • The 80.0 points per game the Huskies record are 15.7 more points than the Bulldogs give up (64.3).
  • The Bulldogs' 62.4 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 64.8 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Huskies have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 38.6% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

UConn Players to Watch

  • R.J. Cole leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 16.4 points and distributing 4.8 assists.
  • Andre Jackson leads UConn in rebounding, pulling down 7.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.9 points a contest.
  • Cole leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Cole and Isaiah Whaley lead UConn on the defensive end, with Cole leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Whaley in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

  • Jayden Taylor is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 10.2 points per game. He also tacks on 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • Butler's leader in rebounds is Bryce Golden with 4.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Thompson with 3.1 per game.
  • Jair Bolden hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
  • Butler's leader in steals is Thompson (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bryce Nze (0.6 per game).

UConn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Providence

L 57-53

Home

12/21/2021

Marquette

W 78-70

Away

1/8/2022

Seton Hall

L 90-87

Away

1/12/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 86-78

Home

1/18/2022

Butler

W 76-59

Home

1/20/2022

Butler

-

Away

1/25/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

1/29/2022

DePaul

-

Away

2/1/2022

Creighton

-

Home

2/5/2022

Villanova

-

Away

2/8/2022

Marquette

-

Home

Butler Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Seton Hall

L 71-56

Home

1/7/2022

Xavier

L 87-72

Home

1/13/2022

Georgetown

W 72-58

Away

1/16/2022

Villanova

L 82-42

Away

1/18/2022

UConn

L 76-59

Away

1/20/2022

UConn

-

Home

1/23/2022

Providence

-

Away

1/26/2022

Creighton

-

Home

1/29/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

2/2/2022

Xavier

-

Away

2/5/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Connecticut at Butler

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
