Jan 18, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) and forward John-Michael Mulloy (35) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 UConn Huskies (12-4, 3-2 Big East) visit the Butler Bulldogs (9-8, 2-4 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Hinkle Fieldhouse, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Butler vs. UConn

The 80.0 points per game the Huskies record are 15.7 more points than the Bulldogs give up (64.3).

The Bulldogs' 62.4 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 64.8 the Huskies give up to opponents.

This season, the Huskies have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

The Bulldogs are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 38.6% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

UConn Players to Watch

R.J. Cole leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 16.4 points and distributing 4.8 assists.

Andre Jackson leads UConn in rebounding, pulling down 7.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.9 points a contest.

Cole leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Cole and Isaiah Whaley lead UConn on the defensive end, with Cole leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Whaley in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

Jayden Taylor is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 10.2 points per game. He also tacks on 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to his scoring output.

Butler's leader in rebounds is Bryce Golden with 4.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Thompson with 3.1 per game.

Jair Bolden hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.

Butler's leader in steals is Thompson (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bryce Nze (0.6 per game).

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Providence L 57-53 Home 12/21/2021 Marquette W 78-70 Away 1/8/2022 Seton Hall L 90-87 Away 1/12/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 86-78 Home 1/18/2022 Butler W 76-59 Home 1/20/2022 Butler - Away 1/25/2022 Georgetown - Home 1/29/2022 DePaul - Away 2/1/2022 Creighton - Home 2/5/2022 Villanova - Away 2/8/2022 Marquette - Home

Butler Schedule