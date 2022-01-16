With a five-game winning streak, No. 14 Villanova has shot to the top of the Big East standings. On Sunday, the Wildcats will face Butler.

An early conference loss to Creighton has not derailed No. 14 Villanova. The Wildcats have since won five straight games and are now in first place in the Big East. After sneaking by Xavier on Wednesday, Jay Wright's team now welcomes Butler to town on Sunday.

How to Watch Butler vs. Villanova in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

In that game on Wednesday, the Wildcats held off a late charge by the Musketeers for a 64-60 win. Graduate guard Collin Gillespie, who leads the Wildcats in scoring with 17.1 points per game on the season, had 21 points on the night.

Villanova is now 12-4 on the season and 5-1 in conference play. The Wildcats are also 5-0 at home, getting ready to welcome Butler to the Wells Fargo Center.

As for the Bulldogs, they were able to pick up a convincing win over Georgetown on Thursday by a score of 72-58. Graduate guard Jair Bolden scored a season-high 23 points in that one.

Will Villanova keep its top spot in the conference? Or will Butler pull off an upset to continue what's been a parity-heavy start in the Big East. Tune in to FOX Sports 1 Sunday at noon for the game.

