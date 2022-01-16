How to Watch Butler vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) drives to the basket against Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) in the second half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Villanova Wildcats (12-4, 5-1 Big East) will host the Butler Bulldogs (9-6, 2-2 Big East) after winning five straight home games. The matchup begins at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Butler

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

The William B. Finneran Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Villanova -15 123.5 points

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Butler

The Wildcats average 10.3 more points per game (72.6) than the Bulldogs give up (62.3).

The Bulldogs score an average of 64.0 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 61.5 the Wildcats allow.

This season, the Wildcats have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

The Bulldogs' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Villanova Players to Watch

Justin Moore puts up 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jermaine Samuels posts a team-high 6.4 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.1 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 41.8% from the floor.

Eric Dixon leads his squad in rebounds per game (6.4), and also posts 8.7 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brandon Slater is averaging 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Butler Players to Watch