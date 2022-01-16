Skip to main content

How to Watch Butler vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) drives to the basket against Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) in the second half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Villanova Wildcats (12-4, 5-1 Big East) will host the Butler Bulldogs (9-6, 2-2 Big East) after winning five straight home games. The matchup begins at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Butler

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Villanova vs Butler Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Villanova

-15

123.5 points

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Butler

  • The Wildcats average 10.3 more points per game (72.6) than the Bulldogs give up (62.3).
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 64.0 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 61.5 the Wildcats allow.
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Bulldogs' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Justin Moore puts up 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jermaine Samuels posts a team-high 6.4 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.1 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 41.8% from the floor.
  • Eric Dixon leads his squad in rebounds per game (6.4), and also posts 8.7 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Brandon Slater is averaging 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Butler Players to Watch

  • Jayden Taylor gets the Bulldogs 9.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Aaron Thompson is the Bulldogs' top assist man (3.5 per game), and he averages 6.1 points and 2.5 rebounds.
  • Bryce Golden is putting up team highs in points (10.4 per game) and rebounds (4.2). And he is contributing 0.5 assists, making 62.4% of his shots from the field.
  • Jair Bolden gives the Bulldogs 10.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • The Bulldogs receive 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Chuck Harris.

