How to Watch Butler vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives for a shot against Providence Friars guard Jared Bynum (4) during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (13-17, 6-13 Big East) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats (22-7, 15-4 Big East) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. Villanova

Key Stats for Butler vs. Villanova

  • The Bulldogs score only 0.5 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Wildcats allow (63.8).
  • The Wildcats average 7.6 more points per game (73.7) than the Bulldogs allow (66.1).
  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.

Butler Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Bulldogs this season is Chuck Harris, who averages 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
  • Butler's leading rebounder is Bryce Golden averaging 3.6 boards per game and its best passer is Aaron Thompson and his 4.0 assists per game.
  • Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
  • The Butler leader in both steals and blocks is Thompson, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.3 rejections per game.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats' Collin Gillespie racks up enough points (16.5 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Eric Dixon's stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 9.9 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Villanova rebounding leaderboard.
  • Gillespie is the top scorer from distance for the Wildcats, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Villanova's leader in steals is Justin Moore with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jermaine Samuels with 0.8 per game.

Butler Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

DePaul

W 73-71

Away

2/18/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 91-57

Away

2/20/2022

Providence

L 71-70

Home

2/23/2022

Seton Hall

L 66-60

Away

2/26/2022

Marquette

L 64-56

Away

3/5/2022

Villanova

-

Home

Villanova Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Seton Hall

W 73-67

Home

2/15/2022

Providence

W 89-84

Away

2/19/2022

Georgetown

W 74-66

Home

2/22/2022

UConn

L 71-69

Away

3/1/2022

Providence

W 76-74

Home

3/5/2022

Butler

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Villanova at Butler

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

