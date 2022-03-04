How to Watch Butler vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives for a shot against Providence Friars guard Jared Bynum (4) during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (13-17, 6-13 Big East) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats (22-7, 15-4 Big East) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. Villanova

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Butler vs. Villanova

The Bulldogs score only 0.5 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Wildcats allow (63.8).

The Wildcats average 7.6 more points per game (73.7) than the Bulldogs allow (66.1).

This season, the Bulldogs have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.

Butler Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bulldogs this season is Chuck Harris, who averages 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Butler's leading rebounder is Bryce Golden averaging 3.6 boards per game and its best passer is Aaron Thompson and his 4.0 assists per game.

Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.

The Butler leader in both steals and blocks is Thompson, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.3 rejections per game.

Villanova Players to Watch

The Wildcats' Collin Gillespie racks up enough points (16.5 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Eric Dixon's stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 9.9 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Villanova rebounding leaderboard.

Gillespie is the top scorer from distance for the Wildcats, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Villanova's leader in steals is Justin Moore with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jermaine Samuels with 0.8 per game.

Butler Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 DePaul W 73-71 Away 2/18/2022 Saint John's (NY) L 91-57 Away 2/20/2022 Providence L 71-70 Home 2/23/2022 Seton Hall L 66-60 Away 2/26/2022 Marquette L 64-56 Away 3/5/2022 Villanova - Home

Villanova Schedule