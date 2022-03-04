How to Watch Butler vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (13-17, 6-13 Big East) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats (22-7, 15-4 Big East) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Butler vs. Villanova
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Butler vs. Villanova
- The Bulldogs score only 0.5 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Wildcats allow (63.8).
- The Wildcats average 7.6 more points per game (73.7) than the Bulldogs allow (66.1).
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
Butler Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bulldogs this season is Chuck Harris, who averages 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
- Butler's leading rebounder is Bryce Golden averaging 3.6 boards per game and its best passer is Aaron Thompson and his 4.0 assists per game.
- Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
- The Butler leader in both steals and blocks is Thompson, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.3 rejections per game.
Villanova Players to Watch
- The Wildcats' Collin Gillespie racks up enough points (16.5 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Eric Dixon's stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 9.9 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Villanova rebounding leaderboard.
- Gillespie is the top scorer from distance for the Wildcats, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Villanova's leader in steals is Justin Moore with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jermaine Samuels with 0.8 per game.
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
DePaul
W 73-71
Away
2/18/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 91-57
Away
2/20/2022
Providence
L 71-70
Home
2/23/2022
Seton Hall
L 66-60
Away
2/26/2022
Marquette
L 64-56
Away
3/5/2022
Villanova
-
Home
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Seton Hall
W 73-67
Home
2/15/2022
Providence
W 89-84
Away
2/19/2022
Georgetown
W 74-66
Home
2/22/2022
UConn
L 71-69
Away
3/1/2022
Providence
W 76-74
Home
3/5/2022
Butler
-
Away
