How to Watch Big East Tournament, First Round: Butler vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 Big East Tournament gets underway Wednesday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. In the first game of the week, eighth-seeded Xavier takes on ninth-seeded Butler.

It's Big East Tournament time once again. Things get underway on Wednesday afternoon from Madison Square Garden, with eighth-seeded Xavier taking on ninth-seeded Butler in the first matchup of the tournament. 

Xavier finished the regular season 18-12 overall and 8-11 in Big East play. Butler posted a 13-18 record and 6-14 mark against conference opponents. The Bulldogs won the head-to-head tiebreaker with DePaul to claim the ninth seed.

The Musketeers took both games against the Bulldogs this year, winning in Indianapolis 87-72 on Jan. 7, then sneaking a close 68-66 win at home on Feb. 2. 

Junior forward Zach Freemantle was big for the Musketeers in both games, especially the 68-66 win when he scored 23 points. Butler graduate guard Aaron Thompson had 20 in the first meeting and 12 in the second.

These schools also met in the first round of the Big East tournament last season, with Xavier a seventh seed and Butler 10th. The Bulldogs took that game 70-69 in overtime, winning on go-ahead free throws in the final three seconds.

Will Butler make it back-to-back wins, or will Xavier get revenge for last year? Who moves on to face top-seeded Providence? Tune to FOX Sports 1 Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET for tip-off.

