Butler vs. Xavier: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Butler vs. Xavier: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tune in to see the No. 8 seed Xavier Musketeers (18-12, 8-11 Big East) square off against the No. 9 seed Butler Bulldogs (13-18, 6-14 Big East) in the Big East Tournament Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 4:30 PM.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Butler

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Xavier vs Butler Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Xavier

-5.5

131 points

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Butler

  • The Musketeers average 7.2 more points per game (73.7) than the Bulldogs allow (66.5).
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 63.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 68.6 the Musketeers allow.
  • This season, the Musketeers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Jack Nunge posts a team-best 13.1 points per contest. He is also totaling 7.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 52.0% from the floor.
  • Colby Jones leads his team in rebounds per game (7.6), and also puts up 11.0 points and 3.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Paul Scruggs is tops on the Musketeers at 4.0 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.2 rebounds and 11.9 points.
  • Zach Freemantle is putting up 9.8 points, 1.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Nate Johnson is posting 10.4 points, 1.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Butler Players to Watch

  • Aaron Thompson leads the Bulldogs in assists (3.9 per game), and posts 8.2 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Chuck Harris is No. 1 on the Bulldogs in scoring (10.7 points per game), and puts up 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Bryce Nze gives the Bulldogs 8.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • The Bulldogs receive 8.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Jayden Taylor.
  • Bryce Golden is No. 1 on the Bulldogs in rebounding (3.5 per game), and puts up 8.9 points and 0.7 assists. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Xavier

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
