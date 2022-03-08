Butler vs. Xavier: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Butler vs. Xavier: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) shoots between Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) and forward Bryce Nze (10) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 8 seed Xavier Musketeers (18-12, 8-11 Big East) square off against the No. 9 seed Butler Bulldogs (13-18, 6-14 Big East) in the Big East Tournament Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 4:30 PM.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Butler

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Total Xavier -5.5 131 points

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Butler

The Musketeers average 7.2 more points per game (73.7) than the Bulldogs allow (66.5).

The Bulldogs put up an average of 63.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 68.6 the Musketeers allow.

This season, the Musketeers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

Xavier Players to Watch

Jack Nunge posts a team-best 13.1 points per contest. He is also totaling 7.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 52.0% from the floor.

Colby Jones leads his team in rebounds per game (7.6), and also puts up 11.0 points and 3.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Paul Scruggs is tops on the Musketeers at 4.0 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.2 rebounds and 11.9 points.

Zach Freemantle is putting up 9.8 points, 1.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Nate Johnson is posting 10.4 points, 1.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Butler Players to Watch