Butler vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch Butler vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) drives toward the basket during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 Big East) are at home in Big East action against the No. 22 Xavier Musketeers (11-2, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. Xavier

  • Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Butler vs. Xavier

  • The 62.8 points per game the Bulldogs score are only 0.8 more points than the Musketeers allow (62.0).
  • The Musketeers score an average of 75.5 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 60.8 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
  • The Musketeers have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Butler Players to Watch

  • Jayden Taylor leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 10.5 points per game to go with 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
  • Bryce Golden is Butler's leading rebounder, pulling down 4.2 per game, while Aaron Thompson is its best passer, distributing 3.5 assists in each contest.
  • Jair Bolden leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Thompson is Butler's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Nate Johnson is at the top of the Musketeers scoring leaderboard with 13.2 points per game. He also grabs 3.4 rebounds and dishes out 1.2 assists per game.
  • Xavier's leader in rebounds is Colby Jones with 8.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Paul Scruggs with 4.2 per game.
  • Johnson knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Musketeers.
  • Xavier's leader in steals is Jones (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jack Nunge (1.5 per game).

Butler Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/7/2021

Oklahoma

W 66-62

Away

12/11/2021

Eastern Illinois

W 66-54

Home

12/18/2021

Purdue

L 77-48

Away

12/29/2021

DePaul

W 63-59

Home

1/4/2022

Seton Hall

L 71-56

Home

1/7/2022

Xavier

-

Home

1/13/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

1/16/2022

Villanova

-

Away

1/20/2022

UConn

-

Home

1/23/2022

Providence

-

Away

1/26/2022

Creighton

-

Home

Xavier Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

Ball State

W 96-50

Home

12/11/2021

Cincinnati

W 83-63

Home

12/15/2021

Morehead State

W 86-63

Home

12/18/2021

Marquette

W 80-71

Home

12/21/2021

Villanova

L 71-58

Away

1/7/2022

Butler

-

Away

1/12/2022

Villanova

-

Home

1/15/2022

Creighton

-

Home

1/19/2022

DePaul

-

Away

1/23/2022

Marquette

-

Away

1/26/2022

Providence

-

Home

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Xavier at Butler

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
