Butler vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch Butler vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 Big East) are at home in Big East action against the No. 22 Xavier Musketeers (11-2, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Butler vs. Xavier
- The 62.8 points per game the Bulldogs score are only 0.8 more points than the Musketeers allow (62.0).
- The Musketeers score an average of 75.5 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 60.8 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
- The Musketeers have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Butler Players to Watch
- Jayden Taylor leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 10.5 points per game to go with 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
- Bryce Golden is Butler's leading rebounder, pulling down 4.2 per game, while Aaron Thompson is its best passer, distributing 3.5 assists in each contest.
- Jair Bolden leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Thompson is Butler's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Nate Johnson is at the top of the Musketeers scoring leaderboard with 13.2 points per game. He also grabs 3.4 rebounds and dishes out 1.2 assists per game.
- Xavier's leader in rebounds is Colby Jones with 8.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Paul Scruggs with 4.2 per game.
- Johnson knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Musketeers.
- Xavier's leader in steals is Jones (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jack Nunge (1.5 per game).
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Oklahoma
W 66-62
Away
12/11/2021
Eastern Illinois
W 66-54
Home
12/18/2021
Purdue
L 77-48
Away
12/29/2021
DePaul
W 63-59
Home
1/4/2022
Seton Hall
L 71-56
Home
1/7/2022
Xavier
-
Home
1/13/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
1/16/2022
Villanova
-
Away
1/20/2022
UConn
-
Home
1/23/2022
Providence
-
Away
1/26/2022
Creighton
-
Home
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Ball State
W 96-50
Home
12/11/2021
Cincinnati
W 83-63
Home
12/15/2021
Morehead State
W 86-63
Home
12/18/2021
Marquette
W 80-71
Home
12/21/2021
Villanova
L 71-58
Away
1/7/2022
Butler
-
Away
1/12/2022
Villanova
-
Home
1/15/2022
Creighton
-
Home
1/19/2022
DePaul
-
Away
1/23/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/26/2022
Providence
-
Home
