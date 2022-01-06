Butler vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch Butler vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) drives toward the basket during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 Big East) are at home in Big East action against the No. 22 Xavier Musketeers (11-2, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. Xavier

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Butler vs. Xavier

The 62.8 points per game the Bulldogs score are only 0.8 more points than the Musketeers allow (62.0).

The Musketeers score an average of 75.5 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 60.8 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).

The Musketeers have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Butler Players to Watch

Jayden Taylor leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 10.5 points per game to go with 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Bryce Golden is Butler's leading rebounder, pulling down 4.2 per game, while Aaron Thompson is its best passer, distributing 3.5 assists in each contest.

Jair Bolden leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Thompson is Butler's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Xavier Players to Watch

Nate Johnson is at the top of the Musketeers scoring leaderboard with 13.2 points per game. He also grabs 3.4 rebounds and dishes out 1.2 assists per game.

Xavier's leader in rebounds is Colby Jones with 8.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Paul Scruggs with 4.2 per game.

Johnson knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Musketeers.

Xavier's leader in steals is Jones (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jack Nunge (1.5 per game).

Butler Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2021 Oklahoma W 66-62 Away 12/11/2021 Eastern Illinois W 66-54 Home 12/18/2021 Purdue L 77-48 Away 12/29/2021 DePaul W 63-59 Home 1/4/2022 Seton Hall L 71-56 Home 1/7/2022 Xavier - Home 1/13/2022 Georgetown - Away 1/16/2022 Villanova - Away 1/20/2022 UConn - Home 1/23/2022 Providence - Away 1/26/2022 Creighton - Home

Xavier Schedule