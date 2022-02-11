Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU at Loyola Marymount: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

BYU looks to rebound after four straight defeats in men's college basketball, taking on Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

At one point this season, BYU was 17-4 and looking like one of the best teams in the country. Since then, however, the Cougars have dropped four games in a row, putting their position for a potential at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament under a bit of turmoil.

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream BYU at Loyola Marymount on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, BYU was defeated by the monster of the West Coast Conference, Gonzaga, 90-57 despite 14 points from Gideon George and 13 points and six rebounds from Seneca Knight.

Luckily for the Cougars, the Loyola Marymount program they face on Thursday night is struggling as well, boasting a 9-12 record this season with a 2-7 record in conference play. The Lions have lost five games in a row, most recently falling 71-60 to No. 22 Saint Mary's.

Loyola Marymount big man Eli Scott did well even in defeat, however, scoring 17 points that evening and securing 11 rebounds.

This will be the first two games between BYU and Loyola Marymount, with the next one taking place in just two weeks, on Feb. 24.

To catch the West Coast Conference action tonight, tune to ESPN U at 11:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

BYU at Loyola Marymount

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
