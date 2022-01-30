How to Watch BYU at Pacific

BYU heads to Pacific on Saturday night looking to bounce back from a loss to Santa Clara on Thursday.

BYU had its three-game winning streak snapped on Thursday when they got beat by Santa Clara 77-76. Jalen Williams hit a layup at the buzzer that allowed the Broncos to upset them and deal them their second loss in the WCC.

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The Cougars are now 5-2 in the conference and 17-5 overall. Their only other loss in the conference was to Gonzaga when the Bulldogs blew them out.

BYU was trying to stay within a game of the first-place Bulldogs, but the loss to Santa Clara knocked them even further behind. With as well as Gonzaga is playing the Cougars couldn't afford the loss and now they must regroup as they try and keep from falling three games back.

In order to do that they must avoid a letdown against a Pacific team who they beat 73-61 earlier in the season.

Pacific has played just four games in January as the Tigers have dealt with a lot of postponements due to COVID-19.

They have lost all four of those games and have lost seven in a row overall. They now find themselves 5-13 overall and 0-4 in the WCC.

Saturday they will look to finally get out of their funk and get a big upset of BYU.

