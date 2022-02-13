Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU at Pepperdine in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

BYU heads to WCC rival Pepperdine on Saturday night looking to win its second straight game

BYU snapped a four-game losing streak on Thursday when it slipped by Loyola Marymount 83-82 in overtime. It was a tough game for the Cougars but they were able to pull it out to finally get back in the win column.

How to Watch BYU at Pepperdine in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the BYU at Pepperdine game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cougars have really struggled over the last couple of weeks and it has really put a dent in any chances they had of getting an at large bid in the NCAA Tournament.

BYU has some big wins from earlier this year but are now just 6-5 in the WCC and have dropped to 18-8 overall.

Saturday night they are in must-win mode against a Pepperdine team that is coming off a 44-point loss to San Francisco on Thursday.

The Waves had finally won their first WCC game last Saturday against Pacific, but were brought back down to earth on Thursday by the Dons.

Pepperdine now sits just 1-10 in the WCC and is looking to just spoil some team's season as the year comes to a close.

Saturday, the Waves will try to upset BYU in the first of two meetings with the Cougars.

