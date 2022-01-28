BYU plays the first of two straight road games on Thursday night when it visits Santa Clara in college basketball.

BYU hits the road looking to extend its three-game winning streak. The Cougars have beaten San Francisco, San Diego and Portland since losing its only WCC game to Gonzaga.

How to Watch BYU at Santa Clara in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the BYU at Santa Clara game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Their winning streak has pushed them to 5-1 in the conference and 17-4 overall. They are currently sitting in second place in the WCC, one game behind the first-place Bulldogs.

Thursday night, they will need to be sharp as they hit the road looking to take down a Santa Clara team that is coming off a big overtime victory over San Diego.

The win was the first in three games for the Toreros as they lost to both Gonzaga and Saint Mary's.

They are now 2-2 in the WCC as they look to get back on track after having four of their conference games postponed.

Thursday night, it won't be easy to get that second straight win as they take on a very good BYU team. The Toreros have struggled against the top teams in the conference and the game against the Cougars is going to be tough.

Regional restrictions may apply.