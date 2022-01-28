Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU at Santa Clara in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

BYU plays the first of two straight road games on Thursday night when it visits Santa Clara in college basketball.

BYU hits the road looking to extend its three-game winning streak. The Cougars have beaten San Francisco, San Diego and Portland since losing its only WCC game to Gonzaga.

How to Watch BYU at Santa Clara in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the BYU at Santa Clara game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Their winning streak has pushed them to 5-1 in the conference and 17-4 overall. They are currently sitting in second place in the WCC, one game behind the first-place Bulldogs.

Thursday night, they will need to be sharp as they hit the road looking to take down a Santa Clara team that is coming off a big overtime victory over San Diego.

The win was the first in three games for the Toreros as they lost to both Gonzaga and Saint Mary's.

They are now 2-2 in the WCC as they look to get back on track after having four of their conference games postponed.

Thursday night, it won't be easy to get that second straight win as they take on a very good BYU team. The Toreros have struggled against the top teams in the conference and the game against the Cougars is going to be tough.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

BYU at Santa Clara

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball

49 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Daejon Davis (11) and guard PJ Fuller (4) react during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Washington defeated Stanford 67-64. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Washington

49 seconds ago
byu basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch BYU at Santa Clara

49 seconds ago
usc
College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at USC

49 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Jalen Williams (24) drives the ball during the second half against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

BYU vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

49 seconds ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

49 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) drives against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

49 seconds ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

49 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Daejon Davis (11) and guard PJ Fuller (4) react during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Washington defeated Stanford 67-64. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

49 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy